Selena Gomez: I Made Justin Bieber Cry

Justin Bieber might get teary-eyed if he tunes in to late night TV on Monday.

His ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez, 20, cracked a joke on air about making the pop star cry.

“Last time you were here, you were with a Justin Bieber,” David Letterman said to Gomez, who was a guest on Monday night’s episode of the Late Show with David Letterman. “That’s not going on now.”

Said the starlet with a big smile, “No, I’m single. I’m so good.”

Following a loud applause from the crowd, Letterman went on to say, “Now, the last time he was on, he and I got into a conversation and he said something and I said something, and then he said something and I said something, and I made him cry.”

Then to a huge chuckle, Gomez responded, “Well, that makes two of us!”

Continuing to smile, Gomez – who hasn’t publicly addressed the split until now – did not seem at all apologetic about the remark.

Since parting ways, Bieber has caused chatter with some eyebrow-raising behavior, while Gomez has been promoting Spring Breakers and hanging out with her costars.