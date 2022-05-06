Selena Gomez to Make SNL Hosting Debut: 'Mom... I Think I've Made It'
Selena Gomez and Post Malone are headed to Saturday Night Live's iconic Studio 8H on May 14!
The actress, 29, will mark her first time hosting as the late-night sketch comedy show winds down its 47th season.
Gomez will be accompanied by the "Circles" rapper, 26, who will serve as the episode's musical guest in his debut SNL performance.
The Only Murders in the Building star shared the news Friday on Instagram with a photo of the announcement alongside the caption: "Mom... I think I've made it."
She continued, "so grateful and so excited. See you May 14!!!"
RELATED: Selena Gomez Taking Part in Mental Health Action Forum to 'Empower Young People': 'It's a Personal Mission'
The SNL news comes on the heels of big news for the rapper, whose real name is Austin Post — he told PEOPLE this week he and his girlfriend are expecting their first child.
"I'm excited for this next chapter in my life, I'm the happiest I've ever been, and for since I could remember I was sad," Malone told PEOPLE. "Time to take care of my body and my family and friends, and spread as much love as we can every day."
Malone is also gearing up for the June 3 debut of his new album Twelve Carat Toothache. He announced the release date on Twitter last month, sharing a link to his website and keeping the caption simple with "Twelve Carat Toothache. June 3rd"
RELATED: Post Malone Helps Fan Celebrate 21st Birthday in Sweet Viral Video: 'Kindest Superstar Ever'
Gomez's acting career started as a young child when she appeared on Barney and Friends with other Disney alum Demi Lovato. Gomez's career then took off after starring on Disney Channel's Wizards of Waverly Place, which ran from 2007 to 2012. She has more recently launched her Rare Beauty makeup brand in 2020 and starred in several seasons of Selena + Chef on HBO Max.
As a musician, she has three No. 1 albums and several hit singles, including "Lose You to Love Me" and "Hands to Myself." She previously served as SNL's musical guest in 2016.
Benedict Cumberbatch will host the next episode of SNL on May 7 with musical guest Arcade Fire.
Saturday Night Live airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC, with season 47 scheduled to conclude on May 21.