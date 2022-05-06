Selena Gomez to Make SNL Hosting Debut: 'Mom... I Think I've Made It'

Rapper Post Malone joins Gomez as musical guest on May 14 as the late-night sketch comedy show rounds out its 47th season

Selena Gomez and Post Malone are headed to Saturday Night Live's iconic Studio 8H on May 14!

The actress, 29, will mark her first time hosting as the late-night sketch comedy show winds down its 47th season.

Gomez will be accompanied by the "Circles" rapper, 26, who will serve as the episode's musical guest in his debut SNL performance.

The Only Murders in the Building star shared the news Friday on Instagram with a photo of the announcement alongside the caption: "Mom... I think I've made it."

She continued, "so grateful and so excited. See you May 14!!!"

The SNL news comes on the heels of big news for the rapper, whose real name is Austin Post — he told PEOPLE this week he and his girlfriend are expecting their first child.

"I'm excited for this next chapter in my life, I'm the happiest I've ever been, and for since I could remember I was sad," Malone told PEOPLE. "Time to take care of my body and my family and friends, and spread as much love as we can every day."

Malone is also gearing up for the June 3 debut of his new album Twelve Carat Toothache. He announced the release date on Twitter last month, sharing a link to his website and keeping the caption simple with "Twelve Carat Toothache. June 3rd"

As a musician, she has three No. 1 albums and several hit singles, including "Lose You to Love Me" and "Hands to Myself." She previously served as SNL's musical guest in 2016.

Benedict Cumberbatch will host the next episode of SNL on May 7 with musical guest Arcade Fire.