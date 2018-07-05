Selena Gomez Hangs with 'Brudder' David Henrie During 'Family' Trip to Disneyland

It’s a Wizards of Waverly Place reunion at the happiest place on Earth!

Selena Gomez celebrated the Fourth of July by heading to Disneyland with her former onscreen brother, David Henrie.

The 25-year-old singer shared a series of photos featuring the “Brudder & sissy” pair sitting on steps as they dug into a box of popcorn.

“Family vacation vibes,” she captioned one picture.

The duo have stayed close since ending their popular Disney Channel show. Gomez even attended her costar’s wedding to former Miss Delaware Maria Cahill in April 2017 along with their other castmates. Gomez and Henrie have also made appearances on each other’s social media pages, including after a casual dinner back in Jan. 2017.

Gomez also shared other snaps with friends at the park, some of the group wearing coordinating t-shirts. While holding hands with a little boy, the pop star wore a “Tia Mouse” (“Aunt Mouse”) top while her pal sported one that read “Momma Mouse” in honor of Disney’s beloved mascot. The singer added a little holiday flare by topping off her outfit with a bright red jacket and patriotic scrunchies in her hair, which was tied back into two high buns. She also appeared to wear ankle weights.

“Hope everyone had a great 4th of July! Spent mine with some of my favorite people,” she captioned the series of pictures on Instagram, tagging the theme park.

The executive producer of 13 Reasons Why spoke with the New York Times last year about how growing up on the Disney Channel inspired her to turn the YA novel into a series for Netflix.

“I think [author Jay Asher] understood that I knew what it meant to be bullied. I went to the biggest high school in the world, which is the Disney Channel,” Gomez shared about her early days as a child actor. “And my mom had a lot of history dealing with [bullying]. I heard her stories growing up. She’s very open about it.”

She added, “When I was on Wizards of Waverly Place, we didn’t have social media really. Twitter had just begun. Every Friday, I’d get to do a live taping in front of all these little kids and make their life. That’s when I was the happiest. Then, as I got older, I watched it go from zero to a hundred. So I’m actually glad it took us this long to create this project because it’s so relevant now.”