"They just have a different human perspective on life than anyone I've ever met," says Gomez, who stars in the new Hulu show with the comedy legends

Selena Gomez Is on 'Group E-Mail Chain' with Only Murders Costars Steve Martin and Martin Short

Selena Gomez is soaking in the moment.

The star's binge-worthy new Hulu show, Only Murders in the Building, is receiving rave reviews from audiences — and Gomez is also turning heads with her portrayal of the mysterious Mabel Mora.

"My friend sent me a picture that we got 100 percent on Rotten Tomatoes and I just freaked out," Gomez, 29, told PEOPLE exclusively on Aug. 31, the show's premiere date. "I don't know if something's going to be good — I do that all the time, with my music and everything. I just go with my gut, so I'm just so happy that people like it."

While the "Back to You" singer — who just launched a new "Selena Sundae" at Serendipity3 (she's an investor and partner in Serendipity) — has appeared in films over the last decade, she hasn't acted on TV since shooting to stardom with Disney Channel's Wizards of Waverly Place.

Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez Credit: Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu

Serving as an executive producer with her costars Steve Martin (who created Only Murders), 76, and Martin Short, 71, Gomez says the comedy legends instantly welcomed her into the fold.

"They immediately made me feel like I was a part of a trio," she says. "They're just the best. They are extremely humble and kind, and they just have a different human perspective on life than anyone I've ever met."

"I asked them about how life used to be, and it was always so interesting to hear about the industry and what it used to be like," adds Gomez. "I felt like a sponge, just absorbing everything I could. We're all on a group e-mail chain."

In the 10-episode series, Mabel (Gomez), Charles (Martin) and Oliver (Short) are three true crime-obsessed neighbors living in an upscale Manhattan apartment who team up to investigate a suspicious death.