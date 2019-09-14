Selena Gomez and David Henrie Talk About Rebooting Wizards of Waverly Place 'All the Time'

The Russo family could be reuniting soon!

Former Wizards of Waverly Place star David Henrie revealed that he and costar Selena Gomez want to do a reboot of the Disney Channel show — and they talk about it “all the time.”

“Selena and I have a reboot,” Henrie, 30, said in a recent interview with ET Live. “We sit and talk about it all the time. It’s not formal, but Selena and I sit and we talk about what would the reboot be. We have a whole take. We have a whole thing.”

Wizards of Waverly Place starred Henrie and Gomez, 27, alongside Jake T. Austin as three wizard siblings whose parents own a sandwich shop in New York City. The show premiered in 2007 and lasted four seasons.

Henrie explained that their idea for a reboot would begin with the Russo family members divided after the show’s finale in 2012, where Gomez’s character Alex was chosen as the family wizard.

Image zoom Selena Gomez and David Henrie in 2008 Michael Buckner/Getty Images

“What made the Russos special is that we were a family,” Henrie said. “So the show ended, someone won the competition. We want to start the show a few years later — start them off at the worst place ever so throughout the series you give them a nice beautiful arc of reuniting.”

Henrie further explained his reboot idea, saying, “So start them out divided, Alex is a fashionista off killing it in some other part of the realm, Justin’s like the principal who has a family now … Max has the sub shop but it’s run-down. Start us all completely discombobulated and then throughout the course of the series you bring us all together.”

Image zoom Wizards of Waverly Place Craig Sjodin/Disney Channel/Getty

Henrie — who welcomed his first child, a baby girl named Pia Henrie, with wife Maria Cahill Henrie in March — also said that he’s still “super close” with Gomez.

“We really were a family, we really loved each other so much,” the actor told ET Live. “I’m still very good friends with pretty much all of the cast, Selena and I are still super close.”

According to Henrie, “auntie Selena” has already met baby Pia, and given her gifts including “a little sweater.”

Gomez, meanwhile, has been busy working on new music.

Last month, the singer shared a series of Instagram Stories from a recording studio, as fans eagerly await the follow-up to her last album, 2015’s Revival.

In May, she stirred up excitement when she posted a selfie from the recording studio, and in February she was spotted leaving a music studio in Los Angeles.

Image zoom Selena Gomez Selena Gomez/Instagram

Earlier this year, Gomez opened up on Instagram Live about her new music, revealing that she’s “nervous” about dropping a new record.

“I feel like the next few choices that I’m gonna make are very crucial, so I’m trying to be really, really diligent and just patient with everything,” she told her fans. “The album is coming very soon.”