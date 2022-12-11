Selena Gomez Crashes Steve Martin and Martin Short's' SNL' Opening Monologue: Watch!

Live from Studio 8H — it's Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez!

Martin, 77, and Short, 72, hosted Saturday Night Live over the weekend — Martin's sixteenth time and Short's third time — where they were joined by Brandi Carlile, who served as the evening's musical guest.

During the pair's opening monologue, the comedians delivered eulogies, where they playfully teased what they would say at each other's funerals. "Wow! Not much of a turnout," Martin joked in his.

As the duo continued their comedic back and forth with one another, Martin then quipped, "Now that Marty is gone, who will I ever work with?" which prompted Gomez, 30, to walk on stage.

"How about me?" she asked, as the studio audience erupted with cheers, seeing the Only Murders in the Building costars together.

Elsewhere during the show, Martin and Short took part in various sketches, including one where they played a mall Santa and his elf assistant, and another where they reprised their Father of the Bride characters. (Gomez and Kieran Culkin both made cameos during the sketch.)

One other moment from the show saw Short star as Ebenezer Scrooge and Martin as the Ghost of Christmas Past, where Short's Scrooge accidentally blinds an orphan while handing out coins from a window.

Martin and Short last hosted together during SNL's season 12 in 1986, alongside Chevy Chase. Carlile, 41, meanwhile, appeared as the musical guest for the second time.

The star first performed "The Story" during the beginning half of the show, before later taking the stage once more to sing her track "You and Me On The Rock" towards the end.

Season 48 of SNL comes about as the comedy sketch series navigates a major cast shakeup. Longtime series regulars Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson, Aidy Bryant and Kyle Mooney exited after the season 47 finale.

PEOPLE then confirmed on Sept. 1 that the series was also losing Melissa Villaseñor and Alex Moffat, as well as featured player Aristotle Athari. Then, Chris Redd announced his departure from SNL after five seasons last month.

On Sept. 15, NBC revealed the four new featured players joining SNL in season 48: Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow and Devon Walker.

SNL creator Lorne Michaels recently called season 48 a "transition year," telling reporters backstage at the 2022 Emmy Awards, "There are new people, and things are changing, and a different generation comes into the show."

SNL will return on Dec. 17 with Austin Butler as host and Lizzo as musical guest.