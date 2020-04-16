Selena Gomez Admits She's 'a Little Rusty' After Being Quizzed on Friends Trivia

Selena Gomez is a self-proclaimed Friends super-fan, and her trivia knowledge about the sitcom was recently put to the test.

The singer, 27, sat down for a round of “Fan or Fraud?” with Interview Magazine this week, during which she was quizzed about the beloved NBC comedy.

While Gomez started off strong — answering correctly the name of Joey (Matt Le Blanc)’s stuffed penguin and how many categories of towels Monica (Courteney Cox) had, among others — there were a few questions that stumped the star.

“This is so embarrassing!” Gomez says in the video after being unable to guess the name of Joey’s sister that Chandler (Matthew Perry) makes out with in season 3 (answer: Mary Angela).

“Dang it! You guys got me hards ones,” she said after being stumped by another question. The “Boyfriend” singer later added, “We gotta edit some of this because I’m letting a lot of people down.”

“Wow, I’m a little rusty,” Gomez admitted after reaching a final score of 18 out of 29 questions. “Look, I’m not gonna lie, I’ve been watching some Will and Grace lately so I’m pretty rusty.”

Rusty or not, Gomez doesn’t need to worry — because she’s friends with one of the series’ stars IRL!

In January, Gomez stopped by the Ellen DeGeneres Show while Jennifer Aniston was guest hosting, and the pair talked about the “Wolves” singer’s fandom and the duo’s friendship.

“We’ve known each other for years. You’ve been to my house, we’ve had pizza,” Aniston said in their conversation.

Gomez recalled of the first time they met, “You were in the bathroom wearing a black dress. I walked into the bathroom and I saw you and you were just so nice. You just walked out of the bathroom, you were going back, and my heart stopped and I freaked out and I ran to my mom and I was like, ‘Oh my God, I just saw Jennifer Aniston.'”

The duo have been friends for several years.

Back in 2014, Gomez applauded Aniston on her movie Cake, writing in an Instagram post, “I have not only been following her career as a fan since I was 8 and now get to watch her completely transform in her new movie CAKE, I have gotten to have real conversations with such a real heart, made my entire year.”

Gomez and other Friends fans will have the opportunity to brush up on the sitcom with the launch of HBO Max next month.