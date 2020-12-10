Seinfeld's 'Soup Nazi' Actor Larry Thomas Makes 'Over Six Figures a Year' on Cameo

It pays to be iconic.

Actor Larry Thomas, who played the hilariously stern character known as the "Soup Nazi" on Seinfeld, is among the video-sharing app Cameo's top earners, according to co-founder and CEO Steven Galanis.

"He makes over six figures a year with us," Galanis recently told the New York Times' Kara Swisher on her podcast, Sway.

Though he only appeared in a single episode of the hit NBC sitcom, Thomas made his mark as a soup stand owner known for the strict ordering regimentation he demanded of his patrons.

"No soup for you!" his character famously shouted at George Costanza (Jason Alexander) after he complained about not receiving any bread with his order.

Calling Thomas, 64, "Cameo gold," Galanis said the actor was popular on the app — which allows fans to pay celebrities to record a short, personalized message for a certain fee — because of the sense of "nostalgia" he inspires.

"He wasn't a huge deal himself. But because he was an iconic bit player of a really famous show, [he does well]," Galanis explained. "He's not the star but it's such an iconic character. And again, these are people who are more famous than they are rich."

Also at the top of Cameo's talent list is The Office's Brian Baumgartner, who played the chili-loving accountant Kevin Malone on the NBC sitcom. The actor, 48, is set to take home an impressive $1 million in 2020 from Cameo bookings, according to Galanis.

Image zoom Brian Baumgartner | Credit: Getty Images

"He really takes a lot of pride in his craftsmanship of the videos," the tech entrepreneur said. "And I do think the quality of the Cameo is something that is really important to people. And he just is somebody that really takes it seriously and does a great job."

"He's reliable," Galanis added of Baumgartner. "He turns them around quickly. And the content is really funny."

As for the most requested celebrity that's not on Cameo? That would be 24-year-old YouTuber David Dobrik.

Image zoom David Dobrik | Credit: Steven Ferdman/Getty

"David Dobrik is one of the top vloggers in the world. So he's number one, which would surprise a lot of people," Galanis said. "A lot of people would think it'd be The Rock. ... [Dobrik] gets requested like, way more than a Beyoncé or a [Jennifer Lopez]."