Seinfeld Is Coming to Netflix for the First Time This Fall

Seinfeld is coming to Netflix!

All 180 episodes of the popular '90s sitcom — starring Jerry Seinfeld, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jason Alexander, and Michael Richards — will be available on the streamer for the first time Oct. 1. The streaming deal with global distributor Sony Pictures is set for five years.

Seinfeld, which was created by Seinfeld and comedian Larry David, aired for nine seasons on NBC from 1989 to 1998. The show followed its eponymous creator's character and his friends in New York City. The series won several awards during its time on the small screen, including an Emmy for outstanding comedy series in 1993 and a Golden Globe Award for best TV series in 1994.

Netflix first announced that the hit sitcom would be gracing the streaming giant in September 2019, after the show's contract concluded with Hulu.

"Seinfeld is the television comedy that all television comedy is measured against. It is as fresh and funny as ever and will be available to the world in 4K for the first time. We can't wait to welcome Jerry, Elaine, George and Kramer to their new global home on Netflix," Ted Sarandos, Netflix's Co-CEO, said in a statement at the time.

Mike Hopkins, chairman of Sony Pictures Television, added, "Seinfeld is a one-of-a-kind, iconic, culture-defining show. Now, 30 years after its premiere, Seinfeld remains center stage. We're thrilled to be partnering with Netflix to bring this beloved series to current fans and new audiences around the globe."

According to Seinfeld, the iconic series wrapped at just the right moment.

"We could've done one, two, three more years. The reason people still love that show is we didn't wear it out," he said.

In 2009, the full cast — Seinfeld, Louis-Dreyfus, Richards, and Alexander — reunited in season 7 of David's Curb Your Enthusiasm, where the fictional version of David staged a Seinfeld reunion show. Netflix is also the home to Seinfeld's series Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee and his 2017 stand-up special, Jerry Before Seinfeld.