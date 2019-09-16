Friends may no longer be there for you on Netflix, but Seinfeld will be.

On Monday, Netflix announced that all 180 episodes of the iconic ’90s series will stream on the platform in 2021 after the show’s current contract with Hulu ends. The streaming deal with distributor Sony Pictures is set for five years.

“Seinfeld is the television comedy that all television comedy is measured against. It is as fresh and funny as ever and will be available to the world in 4K for the first time. We can’t wait to welcome Jerry, Elaine, George and Kramer to their new global home on Netflix,” Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s chief content officer, said in a statement.

Netflix All 180 episodes of the Emmy-Award winning Seinfeld are coming to Netflix — worldwide! — starting in 2021 pic.twitter.com/tLvcCKH4vl — Netflix US (@netflix) September 16, 2019

Netflix’s acquisition of the famous “show about nothing” comes as it prepares to lose both Friends and The Office to WarnerMedia’s HBO Max and NBCUniversal’s new streaming service next year.

According to the Los Angeles Times, all of the Seinfeld co-owners, including WarnerMedia, CBS, Jerry Seinfeld and series co-creator Larry David, will share the Netflix revenue.

“Seinfeld is a one-of-a-kind, iconic, culture-defining show. Now, 30 years after its premiere, Seinfeld remains center stage. We’re thrilled to be partnering with Netflix to bring this beloved series to current fans and new audiences around the globe,” Mike Hopkins, chairman of Sony Pictures Television, said in a statement.

The popular series originally ran for nine seasons from 1989 to 1998.

Image zoom Jason Alexander as George Costanza, Jerry Seinfeld as Jerry Seinfeld (Photo by Paul Drinkwater/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images) Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank

Netflix is also the home to Seinfeld’s series Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee and his 2017 stand-up special, Jerry Before Seinfeld.

As more and more companies develop their own streaming services, other popular Netflix offerings could be leaving in the coming years, like Grey’s Anatomy and Parks and Recreation, which are owned by Disney and NBCUniversal, respectively.

