Seinfeld Cast Remembers 'Beloved Friend' Jerry Stiller: 'There Was No One Sweeter'

The Seinfeld cast is mourning the loss of one their own.

Legendary comedian and actor Jerry Stiller has died at the age of 92. His son, actor Ben Stiller, confirmed on Monday that his father "passed away from natural causes."

After Ben shared the news on social media, Jerry's former costars paid tribute to the comedy star.

Jason Alexander, who starred as Jerry's son George Costanza on the hit sitcom, called his television father "a great actor, a great man, a lovely friend."

"Such sad news that my beloved friend, Jerry Stiller, has passed. He was perhaps the kindest man I ever had the honor to work beside," he wrote. "He made me laugh when I was a child and every day I was with him. A great actor, a great man, a lovely friend. #RIPJerryStiller I Love you."

Jerry Seinfeld shared a photo of himself holding Jerry and wife Anne Meara's 1967 comedy album The Last Two People in the World.

"Jerry Stiller's comedy will live forever," he later tweeted.

Seinfeld producer George Shapiro recalled the countless laughs he and the cast shared with Jerry during the show's run.

"So sad that Jerry Stiller left us at the young age of 92. There was no one sweeter than Jerry," he wrote. "He was a joy to work with and brought countless laughs to the set of 'Seinfeld'. One memory was so vivid with him & Julia breaking each other up doing 'You want a piece of me' bit."

And Julia Louis-Dreyfus knew exactly the moment Shapiro was referring to, posting a blooper reel from that scene.

In the clip, Louis-Dreyfus and Alexander struggle to maintain their composure as Jerry delivers his lines.

"The truth is that this happened all the time with Jerry Stiller," she wrote. "He was so funny and such a dear human being. We loved him. RIP Jerry Stiller."

Jerry — also famous for his role on King of Queens — lost his wife, Anne Meara, in 2015 after she had suffered multiple strokes. She was 85 at the time of her death. The couple shared son Ben and daughter Amy.

Married in 1954, the spouses performed together as Stiller & Meara on sketch shows throughout the 1960s, most notably, The Ed Sullivan Show. Jerry later wrote about their partnership and marriage in his autobiography, Married to Laughter.