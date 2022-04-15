Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

PEOPLE confirmed that Liz Sheridan passed away "peacefully" in her sleep

Liz Sheridan, Who Starred as Jerry's Mom on Seinfeld, Dies at 93

Veteran actress Liz Sheridan has died at age 93. She was best known for her roles in Seinfeld and Alf.

PEOPLE confirmed the news of Sheridan's passing through her rep, Amanda Hendon. The late star was near her daughter, Stephanie, in New York City when she "passed peacefully in her sleep," Hendon said.

"Elizabeth Ann Sheridan aka Liz Sheridan died peacefully in her sleep from natural causes at 2:30 a.m. Friday, April 15th, 2022 just five days after her 93rd birthday," a statement obtained by PEOPLE read. "She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law."

Sheridan has an extensive career that spanned film and television. In the late 1980s, she gained even more traction in her career through her role as Raquel Ochmonek on Alf.

But her most noteworthy role to date came in the 1990s when she landed the role as Jerry Seinfeld's mother, Helen, on the iconic comedy series Seinfeld.

Offscreen, Sheridan built up an impressive presence in the theater scene. She appeared in twelve Broadway Shows, including Happy End alongside Meryl Streep. She performed a one-woman show, titled Mrs. Seinfeld Sings, as well.

Sheridan is also an accomplished writer, having earned praise for her 2000 book Dizzy and Jimmy. The memoir recounts her real-life love affair with James Dean.

Sheridan's final acting credit came in 2010 with Trim.

"Liz's worldwide fan base will continue to enjoy her extensive body of work for years to come," the statement from Sheridan's rep read. "She was always very grateful to her fans and felt blessed to have enjoyed decades of work in the entertainment business."

Sheridan's passing comes shortly after the death of another former Seinfeld star.