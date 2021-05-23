Seeking Sister Wife Sneak Peek: Garrick Decides to 'Try to Have a Baby' with Roberta

Seeking Sister Wife star Garrick Merrifield has decided to take a big step in his relationship with fiancée Roberta — and no, it's not marriage.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek of the TLC show's Monday episode, Garrick discusses how he's adjusted his future plans with Roberta after she made a full recovery from COVID-19.

"COVID has shown us that we definitely have no guarantee of what's going to happen tomorrow," Garrick, 37, says in a confessional. "Our plan was always to get married in Mexico after her visa got approved. But with COVID shutdowns, it's still going to take quite a while before, you know, her visa is approved."

Garrick adds, "So me and Roberta decided together that with her being 33 and not getting any younger, we're going to go ahead and plan a trip to Mexico — with or without the visa — to try to have a baby."

Garrick's wife, Dannielle Merrifield, asks him about whether he's trying to conceive. After he confirms his decision, Dannielle opens up in a confessional about how that makes her feel.

Seeking Sister Wife Credit: TLC

"Knowing that Garrick and Roberta have changed gears, you know, 'We're not doing the wedding,' and they want to move forward with having a baby and starting their life together does make me a little apprehensive," Dannielle, 33, says.

"I do want to be supportive and I know the goal is for Garrick and Roberta to ultimately start a family together," she continues. "But with the pandemic going on and also communication with Roberta being very spotty [as she remains in Brazil], yeah — I don't know."

Seeking Sister Wife Dannielle and Garrick Merrifield with Roberta | Credit: Courtesy TLC

Dannielle then tells Garrick that deciding to start his family with Roberta "is a lot to think about" because of how it could impact the pair's existing family dynamic. "I think we should keep talking about it, make sure we make the best choice," Dannielle says, to which Garrick responds, "Yeah, I mean, it's part of moving forward in life. We can't put a hold on everything."

Garrick and Dannielle have been married for 12 years and share sons Geremiah, 11, and Solomon, 10. Following an online search for another wife, they found Roberta — a woman who is from Brazil.

Garrick — who proposed to Roberta shortly after meeting her in Mexico — plans to legally divorce Dannielle in order to marry Roberta, ultimately creating a plural marriage.