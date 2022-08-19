'Seeking Sister Wife' 's Nick and His 2 Wives Propose to Danielle: 'Wait, Really?'

The Davis family is about to pop the question on Seeking Sister Wife!

In an exclusive clip from Monday's episode, Nick, Jennifer and April Davis ask Danielle to officially join their family.

"We've decided to propose to Danielle at the Denver clock tower," Nick says in a confessional alongside wives April and Jennifer. "It's iconic here in the city, so I think it will be a really nice place to propose."

When Danielle walks into the building, the floor is covered in rose petals. A table for four is set behind the clock for the family's intimate moment. "So we walk into this room, and it's all beautifully set up. There's rose petals everywhere, and there's a table and champagne and everything set up. The clocktower is, like, absolutely breathtaking."

TLC

Nick starts the conversation while seated at the table with his loved ones. "This big clock here just brings to mind a thought about time," he begins. "The experience of time is subjective, meaning that it's different for everyone. It's unique. So is love. We all get to experience love in our own, unique way."

He addresses all three women: "I'm honored to have you all join me in creating our own version of what love is within that."

As Nick grabs Danielle's hand, his current wives fill the silence with laughter.

"It's been very nice getting to know you like we have," he says to Danielle. "Danielle, we really have. It's been wonderful."

She responds, "It has been."

As Nick pulls a blue ring box out of his pocket, Danielle's jaw drops. "Danielle, will you marry us?" Nick, April and Jennifer say in unison.

"Umm … oh my —" Danielle trails off. "Wait, really?" she says as tears form in her eyes.

The clip cuts off before Danielle's answer to the proposal, which will air on Monday's episode.

TLC

Danielle's path to assimilating into the Davis family hasn't necessarily been an easy one. In previous episodes of the TLC show, she struggled to feel included and confident in her connection with Nick — especially by comparison to his connection with his wives.

Danielle was hesitant about the four-person relationship when they went on a trip together and Nick chose to sleep with wife Jennifer one night, leaving Danielle and April to bunk together.

"I do get a little jealous. I'm not used to sharing my time or affection with other women and at first, it kinda made me feel bad, like why don't I get all the kisses? At first, it was kinda like weird," she said in a confessional during the episode.

"You know, to see the man you were just kissing kiss another woman, kiss another woman, then potentially kiss another woman. You know, that's not necessarily one would be comfortable with."

Seeking Sister Wife airs Mondays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.