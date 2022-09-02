'Seeking Sister Wife' : Nick Says He's 'Living the Dream' as He Marries Third Wife in Tearful Ceremony

In PEOPLE's exclusive clip of Monday's season finale, Danielle gives a speech at her wedding, saying through sobs, "I didn't think happiness like this existed until I found a love like this"

Published on September 2, 2022 12:00 PM

Seeking Sister Wife's Nick Davis is now a husband of three!

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Monday's season finale of the TLC show, Nick marries his third wife Danielle with his other wives, Jennifer and April, by his side at the altar.

"I honestly didn't ever think I could be this happy. I didn't think happiness like this existed until I found a love like this," Danielle says as she sobs through her vows. "I almost don't have words 'cause it's like, 'Is this really my life? Do I really get to be this happy with the people I love the most?'"

Continuing, she says, "You kinda grow up and kinda have this image of love and what it's supposed to be and your life, and then you stumble upon something so unconventional, something so untraditional. I wouldn't want it any other way. I wouldn't want to be anywhere else than where I am right now with my favorite people."

Danielle takes a big breath as she snorts over how emotional she's getting, telling her wedding guests, "Ugly cry, don't mind me."

The officiant then hands the microphone to Nick for his turn to deliver vows. "I mean, what more is there for me to say after all that? It's just that you're all so beautiful and I love you all for your selflessness coming together to create this wonderful life," Nick tells his three wives.

"I'm living the dream. There's no doubt about it. The way you help me to be the best Nick that I can is something that I can never thank you enough for. Together, we will always be on the right path," he adds.

Seeking Sister Wife

In a unique take on traditional wedding vows, the officiant then asks the foursome, "Do you take each other to have, to hold, to honor, to respect, to love and to always cherish?"

"Always and always," they respond in unison.

"You may now, my brother, kiss your wives, your brides, your queens, your goddesses," the officiant says.

Nick first kisses Danielle, then Jennifer and her growing baby bump, and April last.

"Having three wives, knowing that we've all solidified our union and brought it together like we have, it's just unbelievable. I just feel like I'm just living a dream come true," Nick says in a confessional with his arm around his three wives.

"Things that I never knew I could wish for that I've been given and granted I just love it everything about it," he added.

The officiant concludes the ceremony by declaring them all husband and wives: "So now I present to you Mr. and Mrs. and Mrs. and Mrs. Davis."

As the wedding guests stand up to clap, the trailer ends with the Davis family saying in unison to the camera, "We are married now!"

Seeking Sister Wife airs Mondays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

