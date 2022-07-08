Seeking Sister Wife: Matching PJs Don't Stop Danielle's 'Jealousy' of Nick's Affection for His Wives

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Monday's episode of Seeking Sister Wife, Nick Davis's potential new sister wife Danielle has some reservations about joining a plural relationship.

During a bonding trip for the trio, Danielle reveals she is "jealous" of Nick's wives April and Jennifer when Nick decides to sleep with Jennifer while Danielle and April bunk together.

"So far with the trip, I'm pleased, I think it's gone okay. I like to see the three of them interact with each other. Tonight, Jennifer and I will be sleeping together," Nick explains in a confessional. "I'm hoping Danielle is going to be alright with that [and] that's not gonna cause any jealousy or anything."

As Jennifer and Nick get ready to go to sleep, she says, "And at some point if you have to get up out of the bed during the night, that's okay. I'm probably gonna be asleep."

"I'm gonna make sure you're asleep," Nick jokingly responds before the pair share a kiss.

"It would be tough trying to satisfy my sex drive with a monogamous relationship. It's a lot of pressure to put on one individual. One person can only take so much," he admits in a confessional.

The women brought matching pajamas on the trip in an effort to make Danielle feel included.

"We like to do cute matching type of things, so we all decided to get matching pajamas to include Danielle in that for the first time, we thought would be fun," April shared in a confessional.

"It was awesome having awesome pajamas. [I] thought it was super cool," Danielle added. "I did kinda feel included that I was able to match with them and I thought it was really sweet of them to do that."

Before bed, the ladies decide to show off their matching attire to Nick.

"Aw, this is adorable, look at this," Nick responds and then shares kisses with each of the women.

However, Danielle is left wondering if a plural lifestyle is right for her.

"I do get a little jealous. I'm not used to sharing my time or affection with other women and at first, it kinda made me feel bad, like why don't I get all the kisses? At first, it was kinda like weird," she shared in a confessional. "You know, to see the man you were just kissing kiss another woman, kiss another woman, then potentially kiss another woman. You know, that's not necessarily one would be comfortable with."

She continued, "And then, I kinda have to like sit back a little bit and realize this is part of being on a plural lifestyle and if I'm not willing and okay to accept other women getting the same affection and love that I am, is this even something that is going to work for me?"

