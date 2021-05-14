Seeking Sister Wife's Dimitri Snowden Files for Divorce from Wife Christeline Peterson

The filing comes after Christeline Peterson accused her husband of domestic violence

Dimitri Snowden and Christeline Peterson's marriage is over.

Dimitri, star of TLC's Seeking Sister Wife, filed for divorce on Tuesday, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE. Dimitri listed their date of separation as Jan. 21, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split. The exes, who wed last July, do not share children.

Dimitri is requesting that Peterson not be granted spousal support by the court and additionally noted that there are no assets or debts to be divided. He also claimed in the filing that Peterson "has abandoned the marriage" and that he does "not know her whereabouts."

The news comes after Peterson accused Dimitri and her sister wife Ashley Snowden of domestic violence. According to court documents previously obtained by PEOPLE, Peterson requested to receive a restraining order against the Snowdens after she allegedly endured abuse "numerous times."

Peterson was issued a temporary restraining order against Dimitri, but was unable to secure one against Ashley due to a lack of information provided to the court.

When Dimitri appeared in court last month, both the restraining order and case were dissolved, TMZ reported at the time.

During Peterson's appearance on the third season of Seeking Sister Wife, the South African native pursued a relationship with Dimitri that began remotely. Petersen, who has two children from a previous relationship, was courted by the Snowdens to join their marriage.

Seeking Sister Wife premiered on TLC in 2018. The reality series follows three families who are at various stages of their polygamous relationships, including transitioning a new sister wife into the mix.