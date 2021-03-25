After nearly 13 years of monogamous marriage, the Merrifields chose to divorce in order to have sister wife Roberta join them as a plural family in Colorado

Garrick and Dannielle Merrifield are making the ultimate sacrifice to become a plural family.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Monday's episode of Seeking Sister Wife, the couple goes before a judge to have their divorce finalized, which will allow their Brazilian sister wife, Roberta, 33, to legally marry Garrick and join them in the United States.

"We're about to go in the courthouse in a few minutes and go before the judge to get our divorce finalized and get that piece of paper that we can send to the immigration attorney to finalize everything for bringing [Roberta] here with the K-1," says Dannielle, 33.

Before going into the courthouse, the Buena Vista, Colorado-based couple takes off their wedding rings — something they've rarely done in their nearly 13 years of marriage.

"We've been married for almost 13 years now. I usually do not take my wedding ring off or Dannielle," says a "nervous" Garrick, 37. "I love her, you know, unbelievably, so it's very bittersweet."

While Dannielle knows "getting divorced is a big step," and acknowledges that "people would think that's insane and crazy," they still proceed with the decision.

But it isn't an easy one for her to make. "'I have only met Roberta for nine days in the course of one year. So I barely know her in that sense," she admits.

"And then there's also the part that it's like, that marriage certificate that's in my file cabinet at home doesn't mean anything. But Roberta and I just have that connection as friends and sisters," she tells cameras, before admitting, "It's a little hard."

Inside the courtroom, the judge asks Dannielle a series of questions, including if she believes her "marriage is irretrievably broken."

Becoming emotional, Dannielle wipes her tears and says "yes."

Their divorce was finalized in February 2020.

After living monogamously for over 10 years, Garrick — who shares sons Geremiah, 11, and Solomon, 10, with Dannielle — felt inspired by God to live a plural marriage lifestyle. The couple then searched online for a few months and finally met Roberta, a Christian Brazilian (who only speaks Portuguese).

During a nine-day trip with their kids to Mexico, the family met Roberta for the first time. "Everyone got along amazingly," Dannielle previously said. "It was just perfect."

The trip was also when Garrick popped the question — and was intimate with Roberta for the first time.

"That was the first night Garrick and her were intimate," said Dannielle, who explained that they "had talked about rules and intimacy before that first trip," adding, "We didn't want any intercourse to happen until we knew that she was supposed to be a wife."