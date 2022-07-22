Seeking Sister Wife: Danielle Struggles to 'Adapt' After Nick's 'Midnight Rendezvous' with Jennifer

In PEOPLE's exclusive clip, Danielle is still trying to find her place as Nick Davis' potential new sister wife

Things are heating up for Seeking Sister Wife's Nick Davis.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Monday's episode of the TLC show, Nick, 38, gets intimate with both Danielle and Jennifer in the same night.

In the clip, Danielle and Nick wake up together on the last day of their bonding trip.

"It was a good night, Danielle, 22, says in a confessional. "I did not sleep well last night. There was not a lot of sleeping to be done. Being able to spend the night with Nick, obviously, I'm not going to want to sleep very much."

As the two wake up cuddling in bed, Jennifer and April, who slept beside each other in another room, talk about their evening. "It was not comfortable," April says to her sister wife.

April, 36, then reveals that after "tossing and turning all night," she laid on the couch for a while hoping to get some sleep. As she left the bedroom, Jennifer, 24, and Nick met up for a "little midnight rendezvous."

Though not a planned meeting, Jennifer clarifies that April was not in the room when it happened. "That would be weird," April says. "That's where I draw the line."

Nick, April and Jennifer then get together for a confessional, where Nick opens up about being in a polygamous relationship.

"It would be tough trying to satisfy my sex drive in a monogamous relationship," he says. "It's a lot of pressure to put on one individual."

"Polygamy is good for that," he adds, as April agrees.

As for Danielle's reaction, she's having mixed feelings about the situation. "So first thing in the morning Nick told me about being intimate with me and then being intimate with Jennifer and that's not usual," the potential new sister wife says.

"People don't usually have multiple partners and it's not something I'm necessarily used to," she notes. "But I am willing to adapt so that there's comfortability around our sexuality with Nick and that our wants and needs are being met."

In last week's episode, Danielle was left wondering if a plural lifestyle is right for her.

"I do get a little jealous. I'm not used to sharing my time or affection with other women and at first, it kinda made me feel bad, like why don't I get all the kisses? At first, it was kinda like weird," she shared in a confessional. "You know, to see the man you were just kissing kiss another woman, kiss another woman, then potentially kiss another woman. You know, that's not necessarily one would be comfortable with."

She continued, "And then, I kinda have to like sit back a little bit and realize this is part of being on a plural lifestyle and if I'm not willing and okay to accept other women getting the same affection and love that I am, is this even something that is going to work for me?"