Seeking Sister Wife‘s Bernie and Kristen “Paige” McGee were arrested in Mississippi last week on stalking charges, PEOPLE confirms.

Both Paige and Bernie were taken into custody on Friday, March 15 at approximately 2:30 p.m. on charges for stalking, according to an officer at the Jasper County Jail.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Within two hours of getting arrested, Paige and Bernie were both released and had their bond set at $250 each. Their next court date is scheduled for April 3, the officer told PEOPLE.

According to TMZ, which first reported the news, the couple allegedly stalked Paige’s brother Patrick Marble and his girlfriend by leaving harassing calls on his home, cell, and work phones. Court documents obtained by the outlet also claim that Bernie confronted Patrick and harassed him.

At this time, it is not clear how or why the couple harassed Patrick and his girlfriend.

Representatives at TLC did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

RELATED VIDEO: This Throwback Film Left ‘Seeking Sister Wife’ Star Dimitri Snowden in Tears

News of their arrest comes one month after Patrick posted a screengrab of his sister’s alleged message to a user on Facebook, in which she allegedly attacked their child with Down syndrome.

“Yes, I do feel sorry your child is a retard with mental issues,” she allegedly wrote. “I believe your child has Down syndrome because of what a horrible person you are and God is punishing you.”

In a series of tweets following that message, Patrick claimed that all the network and his sister “care about are ratings” and referred to Paige’s alleged actions as hurtful and “despicable.”

Here’s Paige McGee attacking a fan who has a child with Down-syndrome pic.twitter.com/VDMyF7UVeV — Patrick Marble (@patrickmarble) February 16, 2019

RELATED: Seeking Sister Wife Star Ashley Snowden Opens Up About How She Handles Jealousy

TLC fans first met the McGees during the show’s second season. Paige’s feud with Patrick has been ongoing since their debut on the reality show, which follows couples who are searching for polygamous relationships.

Patrick is dating someone on the show but the couple has not yet added another wife to their family.

Seeking Sister Wife airs Sundays (10 p.m. ET) on TLC.