Seeking Sister Wife Star Bernie McGee Dies at 41

Bernie McGee, star of TLC’s reality series Seeking Sister Wife star, has died, PEOPLE confirms. He was 41.

“Our hearts go out to the McGee family following the loss of husband and father Bernie McGee,” the network said in a statement. “Our thoughts are with them during this difficult time.”

He is survived by his wife, Paige McGee, and their four children.

According to a GoFundMe page set up for his memorial fund, Bernie fell ill while riding a bike and “passed away due to heat stroke/heart attack.”

“Bernie and Paige McGee loved each other and their children unconditionally,” according to the fundraiser. “Always helping others even though they were fighting their own battles. After losing everything to a house fire they were just beginning to get everything back together again. Unfortunately they faced the worst sudden devastation that shocked many.”

Paige also reportedly posted a Facebook message about his husband’s death, writing, “Thank you for your thoughts and prayers. Bernie was out riding his bicycle and called me, saying he wasn’t feeling well and to come pick him up. By the time I got there, EMTs were working on him, but I could already tell. The coroner said he had a heat stroke/heart attack. Please bare with me. I will respond as I can.”

Seeking Sister Wife follows couples looking to explore polygamy. According their TLC bio, the McGees were inspired to look for a sister wife in season 2 after their home in Mississippi burned down, but they never found a woman to marry into the family.