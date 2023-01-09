TLC Explores the 'Double Standard' — and 'Awkward' Reality — of Plural Marriage in 'Seeking Brother Husband'

Following in the path of Sister Wives, TLC is diving deeper into the reality of plural marriage.

Seeking Brother Husband, an all-new original series that follows four polyandrous couples as they navigate their relationships, is coming to TLC in March — and the trailer promises a tear-filled, awkward and exciting season that will track the changes each relationship undergoes.

Among the four couples featured, each is at a different stage in their polyandry journey. One woman — who describes polyandry as "the practice of one woman having multiple husbands, but those husbands cannot have any other partners" — has just married her second husband and is navigating the tumultuous transition, both for herself and for both her partners. "To do this lifestyle successfully, you have to be willing to go outside of your own comfort zones," she says.

TLC

Another wife whose journey viewers will follow has embarked on the search for a third husband. At one point, she's asked by one of her current husbands if she's really ready for the change: "How are you gonna juggle three guys like that?" Her other husband tells her he feels he's been "swapped out" as she explores new connections, leaving her feeling emotional. "I'm just not having a good time right now," she says in a confessional.

The new show will also feature a couple who is just beginning to explore polyandry. The wife says that while many people assume that having "multiple male partners" is "just about sex," that's "definitely not" what it's about for her. She also calls out the "double standard" women face when it comes to polyandry, whether it's being labeled a "slut" for having multiple partners or being described as someone who "sleeps around." While she seems ready to embark on the new journey, her husband appears to be less certain about it. "It wouldn't be easy," he says when she asks what he would think if he saw her kissing or holding hands with someone else.

The new couple also have their families to answer to. The trailer sees the couple facing tough questions from their families over a meal after presumably sharing their interest in polyandry. The families ask, "How can you justify [it]? You're married. How can you go out with another person?"

The final couple is already established as a polyandrous relationship, as Kim's first husband tells her second: "You were the first man I let my partner, Kim, be with." But in a confessional interview, he reveals the down side of the arrangement: "I was watching my partner fall for another man, right before my eyes." While he seems to be more on board now than he was before, things still feel rocky. When asked if he's okay with his wife sleeping with other men, he's hesitant. "Most of the time," he admits. In another clip shown, his wife breaks down while talking to her second husband as she tells him, "I wish I could be everything that you need, but I can't."

The series is in some ways a follow up to the 2017 special Brother Husbands, which followed mother of five Amanda and her two husbands. TLC opted not to launch a full series based on the episode — but six years later, the concept has been revived.

While Sister Wives, which first premiered in 2010, follows just the Brown family — father, Kody, his wives, and their shared 18 children — this new series will trace the lives of more families, bringing in even more perspectives on the controversial subject of plural marriage.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Seeking Brother Husband premieres on TLC in March.