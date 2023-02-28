'Seeking Brother Husband' : Meet the Couples — and Trios!

Meet the stars of Seeking Brother Husband!

The new TLC series features polyandrous couples and trios as they navigate "the ups and downs of adding additional husbands into family life and everything that happens in between as couples navigate boundaries and life-changing decisions," according to a press release from the network.

In the trailer for the upcoming series, one woman — who describes polyandry as "the practice of one woman having multiple husbands, but those husbands cannot have any other partners" — has just married her second husband and is navigating the tumultuous transition, both for herself and for both her partners. "To do this lifestyle successfully, you have to be willing to go outside of your own comfort zones," she says.

The new show will also feature a couple who is just beginning to explore polyandry. The wife says that while many people assume that having "multiple male partners" is "just about sex," that's "definitely not" what it's about for her. She also calls out the "double standard" women face when it comes to polyandry, whether it's being labeled a "slut" for having multiple partners or being described as someone who "sleeps around."

Get to know the couples who are looking for love and multiple husbands below.

Kenya, Carl and Tiger

TLC

Houston residents Kenya and Carl connect on a philosophical level and have been married for 26 years with three adult children. Tiger, her second husband, fulfills Kenya's emotional and physical needs. Now after 10 years, Kenya is seeking even more thrill, adventure and attention. Will she find a third brother husband? And how will Carl and Tiger feel about another addition to their family?

Elisa and Mike

TLC

Elisa and Mike are Los Angeles-based newlyweds with a long dating history. Elisa has a strong desire to have multiple husbands and is open for a lifestyle change. Mike admittedly feels some jealousy, but he's willing to support Elisa's interest in the world of polyandry.

Kim, Dustin and Vinson

TLC

Asheville, North Carolina, residents Kim and Dustin have been married for 11 years. Vinson is their first brother husband and has a great relationship with both of them. Although Kim provides a safe and accepting space for him, Vinson isn't sure he's ready to share that with anyone beyond the three of them.

Chara, Patrick and Noble

TLC

Chara has been with her husband Patrick for 13 years and even after they drifted apart, they still chose to stay together because of their emotional bond. When the Atlantans decided to explore bringing in another partner to fulfill Chara's needs, that's when Noble came on the scene. Noble tends to live the single-man's lifestyle yet Chara's ready to have a child. She is now faced with a decision of which brother husband to choose to be her child's biological father.

Seeking Brother Husband premieres March 26 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC and will be available to stream the same day on discovery+.