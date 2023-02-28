Entertainment TV 'Seeking Brother Husband' : Meet the Couples — and Trios! The new TLC series will chronicle four polyandrous relationships at various stages on their journey to find love and fulfillment By Stephanie Wenger Stephanie Wenger Instagram Twitter Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as digital news writer, spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed to E! Online, HollywoodLife, Discover Los Angeles, Oscar.com and Hollywood.com. She appeared on air at AfterBuzz TV. She began her journalism career as an intern at Good Morning America and Access Hollywood. She graduated from Boston University with a Bachelor's in communications and received a Master's in journalism from the University of Southern California. People Editorial Guidelines Published on February 28, 2023 01:57 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Meet the stars of Seeking Brother Husband! The new TLC series features polyandrous couples and trios as they navigate "the ups and downs of adding additional husbands into family life and everything that happens in between as couples navigate boundaries and life-changing decisions," according to a press release from the network. TLC Explores the 'Double Standard' — and 'Awkward' Reality — of Plural Marriage in Seeking Brother Husband In the trailer for the upcoming series, one woman — who describes polyandry as "the practice of one woman having multiple husbands, but those husbands cannot have any other partners" — has just married her second husband and is navigating the tumultuous transition, both for herself and for both her partners. "To do this lifestyle successfully, you have to be willing to go outside of your own comfort zones," she says. The new show will also feature a couple who is just beginning to explore polyandry. The wife says that while many people assume that having "multiple male partners" is "just about sex," that's "definitely not" what it's about for her. She also calls out the "double standard" women face when it comes to polyandry, whether it's being labeled a "slut" for having multiple partners or being described as someone who "sleeps around." Get to know the couples who are looking for love and multiple husbands below. Kenya, Carl and Tiger TLC Houston residents Kenya and Carl connect on a philosophical level and have been married for 26 years with three adult children. Tiger, her second husband, fulfills Kenya's emotional and physical needs. Now after 10 years, Kenya is seeking even more thrill, adventure and attention. Will she find a third brother husband? And how will Carl and Tiger feel about another addition to their family? Sister Wives Star Meri Brown Clarifies Sexuality After Announcing Split from Longtime Husband Kody Elisa and Mike TLC Elisa and Mike are Los Angeles-based newlyweds with a long dating history. Elisa has a strong desire to have multiple husbands and is open for a lifestyle change. Mike admittedly feels some jealousy, but he's willing to support Elisa's interest in the world of polyandry. Kim, Dustin and Vinson TLC Asheville, North Carolina, residents Kim and Dustin have been married for 11 years. Vinson is their first brother husband and has a great relationship with both of them. Although Kim provides a safe and accepting space for him, Vinson isn't sure he's ready to share that with anyone beyond the three of them. Watch the Seeking Sister Wife Couples Navigate Boundaries, Doubts and Jealousy Chara, Patrick and Noble TLC Chara has been with her husband Patrick for 13 years and even after they drifted apart, they still chose to stay together because of their emotional bond. When the Atlantans decided to explore bringing in another partner to fulfill Chara's needs, that's when Noble came on the scene. Noble tends to live the single-man's lifestyle yet Chara's ready to have a child. She is now faced with a decision of which brother husband to choose to be her child's biological father. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Seeking Brother Husband premieres March 26 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC and will be available to stream the same day on discovery+.