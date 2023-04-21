'Seeking Brother Husband' : A Sales Clerk Has Many Questions as Kenya Shops for 1 Husband's Bedding with Another

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek, bedding salesperson Marie Claire admits, "I don't know if I'm in awe or horrified" as Kenya digs into the logistics of life with two husbands

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on April 21, 2023 10:00 AM

Seeking Brother Husband's Kenya gets real with a virtual stranger about her domestic arrangement in this Sunday's episode of the TLC polyandry series.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at the TLC show's latest installment, Kenya goes shopping with husband Carl for bedding for Tiger, her second husband — much to the confusion of sales clerk Marie Claire helping the couple peruse linens. Suffice it to say, Marie Claire has many follow-up questions.

"So how does this work?" she asks. "Are you [Carl] in house part of the time, and then you leave or does everybody cohabitate?"

"I live with both my husbands, and we used to live with our children as well, but they've all grown," Kenya responds.

Marie Claire tells cameras later: "I don't know if I'm in awe or horrified. It seems like they were a healthy family unit. It's an interesting concept. I have so many questions."

Seeking Brother Husband
TLC

Marie Claire goes on to ask questions about Kenya and her husbands splitting chores and their sleeping situation.

"I have my own room and then she shares a room with him," Carl explains.

But Kenya says she's "ready" to have her "own room again," which is why they are out shopping.

"So, you'll have a room," Claire asks, pointing to Carl. "He'll have a room, and [Kenya] will have a room,"

"Exactly," Carl responds.

Seeking Brother Husband
TLC

"I have never met anyone with two husbands," Marie Claire admits. "I think it would be a lot of work. More work than I would ever want to put into."

She adds, "I live with zero men. I have two dogs, and that is the best situation in my opinion."

Seeking Brother Husband airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

