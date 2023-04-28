'Seeking Brother Husband' : Elisa Is 'Not Ready to Give Up' Polyandrous Lifestyle After Mike Presses About Their Future

Elisa and Mike at crossroads on their challenging journey as polyandrous couple on Seeking Brother Husband.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Sunday's episode, Mike mistakenly suggests that children could be in the future for the Los Angeles-based couple.

"I think because we were being just so open and putting everything on the table. I was like, 'Oh, I'll just bring up this conversation that we had,'" he explains. "But all that just added so much more confusion and some false hope to my mom and even Elisa's parents that they might have another grandkid."

During a conversation on the beach, he apologizes to his wife for misleading their families about their future, saying, "Well, I'm sorry, I did not explain myself how I wanted to in that moment."

However, Elisa is adamant that she did not want to expand their family, telling her husband, "I don't want kids. We have talked about this so many times, like over and over."

"I'm so sick of getting asked that," she adds. "It's like just because I'm a woman, doesn't mean the only thing I want to do is pop out babies and have a family."

Mike then tries to make amends again, saying, "I'm sorry just for making it confusing."

She responds, "There are other things that I want out of life so stop asking me about kids."

When he tells her it's time to "get off your soapbox, I heard you," she agrees, "OK, I'm stepping off of it now. We're done."

But the conversation again turns serious when Mike questions their future as a polyandrous couple.

"I mean there's always the possibility that at some point we could change our minds, not just about kids, but about, you know, our relationship or even other things," he says. "How do you think that whole process could come about?"

Elisa she asks him to clarify, and he asks, "What if one of those changes our mind about not wanting to can you continue to date other people, like do you think that's something that could potentially come up in the future?"

"I mean, it's a conversation we would have to have… I mean, who knows?" she responds. "I would be shocked if that kind of conversation came up anytime in the near future, you know?"

The conversation concludes with the couple agreeing that "it's not what we want right now."

However Elisa admits later in a confessional interview that she's not as aligned with Mike as she's leading him to believe.

"If Mike were to come to me tomorrow, and say that, you know, he doesn't want this lifestyle anymore, then yeah, we would have to have a really big discussion because I'm not ready to give up this lifestyle," she says. "Not yet. We've barely even started."

Seeking Brother Husband airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.