SeeHer Story Celebrates Artistic Icon Yayoi Kusama in Episode 19

Born in 1929 in Matsumoto, Japan, Kusama turned to art at a young age. When she began to experience anxiety and hallucinations, she found art to be a therapeutic way to cope with her mental health.

“I was in a separate world, and I was drawing in order to document the sights I saw there,” she said in the clip.

Though her parents wanted her to focus on finding a husband, Kusama was set on becoming an artist, and had her first solo art show in Japan at 23 and moved to New York at 27.

Her work as an artist quickly took off in America as she found success with her Infinity Net paintings and eccentric performances.

However, Kusama continued to struggle with her mental health and decided to move back to Japan in 1974 and enter a private hospital, where she remains today.

Still, Kusama creates art daily and works on even bigger pieces like her Narcissus Gardens.

In 2012, retrospectives in New York and London brought Kusama back into the spotlight. To this day, her immersive Infinity Rooms boast record-breaking lines to get in (perhaps more so than ever, as they’re incredibly Instagrammable) and her paintings have sold for over $8 million.

Even her iconic polka dots made their way into pop culture as phone cases, purses and parade floats.

In 2020, Kusama will take over all 250 acres of New York’s Botanical Garden with a nature-themed presentation, marking her biggest show yet.

“I have been an artist for over 20 years and have appreciated life every day. When I feel sad and low, my soul as an artist is what has kept me going,” Kusama said in the video. “It gave me power and hope. Art made me who I am.”

