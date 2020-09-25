SeeHer Story Praises Tracee Ellis Ross for Writing Her Own Story in Episode 14

Tracee Ellis Ross is blazing her own trail in Hollywood.

The 47-year-old actress may come from a famous family, but she's 100 percent her own woman - and unapologetically so.

Tracee uses her platform to help empower others to be their truest selves as well, which is a message that SeeHer Story wants to celebrate in this week's episode.

Katie Couric Media and PEOPLE partnered to create the second season of SeeHer Story, a weekly digital video series produced to celebrate various female trailblazers from the past 100 years to today.

As the daughter of Diana Ross, Tracee was no stranger to the spotlight growing up.

She found her own way in Hollywood, getting her first big break as lawyer Joan Clayton on Girlfriends in 2000.

Tracee gave viewers eight seasons of Black female friendship, winning two NAACP Image Awards for her role.

The actress later went to star in the ABC sitcom, Black-ish, in which she currently plays Dr. Rainbow Johnson, a working mom confronting life head-on.

In 2016, Tracee scored her first Emmy nomination for the series, making her the first Black actress in a comedy series to be nominated in 30 years.

She also earned Emmy nominations for the series in 2017, 2018 and 2020.

In 2017, Tracee took home a Golden Globe for her work on Black-ish.

Since producing both Black-ish and its spinoff, Mixed-ish, Tracee signed a multi-year, multi-platform deal with ABC.

"I think it is really important for us to have equity in the things that we create," Ross said in an interview. "And I think, culturally and historically, that has not been the case."

She's also a vocal advocate for causes she believes in.

Recently, Tracee spoke out about the ongoing issues of racial injustice and police brutality. She also appeared at the Democratic National Convention to speak about uniting America.

The actress also has been outspoken about her decision to live life as a single woman without children.

“My worth just gets diminished as I am reminded that I have ‘failed’ on the marriage and carriage counts," she explained in a past interview with Oprah Winfrey, adding that she spent "many years waiting to be chosen" until she realized she held her power in life.

"Well, here’s the thing – I’m the chooser," she said.

Above all, Tracee is able to empower others all while having a good time.

During the recent virtual Emmy Awards, the star - who is known for her fashion sense - decided to make the most of her night, putting on a shimmering gold dress to walk a red carpet set up in her backyard.

"One cannot skip over the carpet!" she joked.

