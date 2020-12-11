SeeHer Story Celebrates Women-Empowering Filmmaker Nancy Meyers in Episode 25

Nancy Meyers has brought some of the greatest comedies —and the greatest kitchens —to movie screens over the past 30 years, breaking barriers as a female director and entertaining us all the while.

The acclaimed writer, producer, and director has continuously helped to empower women on screen, creating some of the most beloved films like The Parent Trap, Father of the Bride and The Holiday, which is why SeeHer Story wants to celebrate the filmmaker in this week's episode

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Katie Couric Media and PEOPLE partnered to create the second season of SeeHer Story, a weekly digital video series produced to celebrate various female trailblazers from the past 100 years to today.

Image zoom Credit: Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Meyers got her start working as a story editor, and first made a name for herself when she wrote Private Benjamin with Harvey Miller and her then-husband Charles Shyer.

The film starred Goldie Hawn and was a turning point in proving that women-led comedies could keep the audience laughing and do well at the box office.

Meyers and Shyer followed up with a long list of films including Irreconcilable Differences, Baby Boom and Father of the Bride, a remake of the 1950s comedy.

Image zoom Credit: Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

She later switched roles to directing with The Parent Trap, starring then-newcomer Lindsay Lohan and scoring herself another big hit.

Many of Meyers' films resonate with viewers as she tells stories about women who find love and thrive later in life.

Another notable trademark to her films is in the background — the beautiful kitchens and interiors help to tell viewers a lot about her characters.

Image zoom Credit: Beck Starr/WireImage

In the early 2000s, she formed her own production company, Waverly Films, and is one of a select few directors in Hollywood, including Steven Spielberg and James Cameron, with final cut privileges.

And even during the pandemic, Meyers, 71, continues to direct today.

Most recently, she worked with Netflix in September to release Father of the Bride: Part 3 (Ish), which served as both a cast reunion and a follow-up to the first two films.

SeeHer Story will be a regular feature in PEOPLE’s print edition and the weekday morning newsletter Wake-Up Call with Katie Couric.

"SeeHer Story celebrates the important contributions of bold women from the past 100 years who have changed our country forever,” said Couric in a statement. “We hope recognizing them and telling their stories will not only give them their due but will also inspire the next generation of leaders.”