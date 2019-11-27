In this week’s episode of #SeeHer Story, the series pays tribute to the brilliant author of The Handmaid’s Tale, Margaret Atwood.

The author, 80, has never been afraid to look at reality through a new lens, which is why #SeeHer Story, the digital video series from Katie Couric Media and PEOPLE, has chosen to honor her inspiring work in this week’s episode.

Born in 1939 in Ottawa, Canada, Atwood knew she wanted to be a professional writer at a young age — kicking off her career at only 16 years old.

Though she published her first book of poetry at age 22, it wasn’t until 1969 – when Atwood released her debut novel, The Edible Woman – that the public took notice of her unique style of writing.

“I write about something called the future,” Atwood said in an interview. “Which is a wonderful thing to write about, because nobody can fact check it.”

When she released The Handmaid’s Tale 15 years later, its dystopian vision of a terrifying future that seemed all too possible resonated with readers, and it shot to the top of bestseller lists.

“Everything I put in has a basis in reality: something we’re doing now, something we’ve already done, something we’re thinking of doing,” she explained in the clip.

The book became so popular that a film version was released in 1990; it later became an Emmy-winning television show which premiered on Hulu in 2017. The powerful show quickly turned into a cultural phenomenon, already boasting three successful seasons with a possible fourth to come.

Atwood has published dozens of books, between her award-winning novels, poetry collections, short stories and children’s books. In September, the author released the long-awaited sequel to The Handmaid’s Tale, entitled The Testaments, which earned immediate praise and was named No. 1 to Amazon’s Best Books of the Year list.

Atwood’s accomplishments don’t stop there — recently she was awarded the Booker Prize, the leading literary award for English-language books, on Oct. 14.

