SeeHer Story Celebrates Lizzo as the Queen of Self-Love in Episode 9

Lizzo‘s self-love anthems have topped Billboard charts, won her awards and made her a favorite among listeners, who look to her an example of how to remain positive and confident. As a strong proponent of female empowerment, #SeeHer Story has chosen to celebrate the chart-topping singer in this week’s episode.

The goal of #SeeHer Story, a digital video series from Katie Couric Media and PEOPLE, is to recognize female trailblazers throughout the past 100 years and celebrate how they’ve helped to shape history and culture.

As this year marks the centennial anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote, the series hopes to commemorate such an important time for women in history by recognizing fearless women who have made strides for others to follow in their footsteps.

Image zoom Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The series — which is made up of short vignettes created and narrated by Couric — premiered on Oct. 18 and will air weekly on PEOPLE.com and @PeopleTV social handles.

Lizzo — born Melissa Jefferson — grew up in Detroit where she quickly found a love for music. However, it wasn’t until she moved to Houston at age 10 that she discovered where her true musical stylings fell: hip hop and the flute.

RELATED: AIDS Activist Elizabeth Glaser Remembered in #SeeHer Story Episode 8 Ahead of World AIDS Day

Image zoom Kevin Winter/Getty

The artist went to college but dropped out to pursue her music career — which didn’t take off as quickly as she anticipated.

In 2011, she moved to Minneapolis where she met Prince and was even featured on one of his records. She then signed with a major label in 2017.

But despite her brush with fame, it wasn’t until 2019 that Lizzo took the world by storm.

Image zoom Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The singer kicked off the year with her album Cuz I Love You which earned her eight Grammy nominations, a sold-out tour and a spot at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for her hit song “Truth Hurts.”

She even made her big-screen debut alongside stars like Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu in Hustlers, made headlines for her award show performances (which usually includes a flute solo with her instrument dubbed Sasha Flute) and even graced the cover of British Vogue.

RELATED: Lizzo Opens Up About How She Deals with ‘Haters’ and How She Discovered Her Style

Image zoom John Parra/Getty

“I’m literally here making music so I can live a more positive, healthier, happier life, and if that changes the world one song at a time, then so be it,” she shared in the clip.

#SeeHer Story will also be a regular feature in PEOPLE’s print edition, the weekday morning newsletter Wake-Up Call with Katie Couric, on PeopleTV’s entertainment show PEOPLE Now as well as on PEOPLE Now Weekend.