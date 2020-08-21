SeeHer Story Honors Lifelong Explorer Kathryn Sullivan in Episode 9

Kathryn Sullivan has dedicated her life to exploring the universe's extremes from one end to the other.

The oceanographer and astronaut has taken her passion for science to all levels, becoming the first person to have been in space and at full ocean depth.

Her accomplishments in exploration and commitment to push boundaries in her field are why the team at SeeHer Story wants to honor Sullivan in this week's episode.

Her accomplishments in exploration and commitment to push boundaries in her field are why the team at SeeHer Story wants to honor Sullivan in this week's episode.

Sullivan was born in Paterson, New Jersey in 1951.

She found a love for science at a young age, watching and learning from her father who worked as an aerospace engineer.

"In second grade when we had the chance to take any book we wanted from the school library, I took one about rocket propulsion," she said in an early interview.

She went on to earn a doctorate in geology and was later was one of five women selected by NASA that would become the first American female astronauts.

In 1984, Sullivan made history as the first woman to ever complete a spacewalk.

"As soon as I lowered my gaze below my hands, I saw my boots below me and then the earth 200 miles below that," she recalled of the experience.

Six years later, she went back into space to help deploy the Hubble Space Telescope, which she said "matters on a number of planes" to her.

Sullivan eventually left NASA after going on three shuttle missions and spending 532 hours in space. She was later inducted into the Astronaut Hall of Fame in 2004.

In 1993, she became the chief scientist at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration where she switched her focus to ocean conservation.

"It’s not a postcard, it’s not just a pretty place to get your feet wet. The ocean is your life support system," she explained.

Earlier this year, Sullivan took the ultimate plunge and became the first woman to explore the Challenger Deep — the deepest known part of the ocean floor, located in Mariana Trench in the Western Pacific Ocean.

“As a hybrid oceanographer and astronaut this was an extraordinary day, a once-in-a-lifetime day,” Sullivan said in a statement.

At 68 years old, Sullivan's fiery passion for exploration still burns bright.

"I think I will be exploring until they put me in a little wooden box at some point in the future," she recently said.

