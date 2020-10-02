SeeHer Story Honors Feminist Icon Gloria Steinem in Episode 15

Gloria Steinem has dedicated her life to elevating women's voices and demanding equality.

The activist has been working at the forefront of American feminism for half a century and her passion in fighting for women's rights is why SeeHer Story wants to celebrate her in this week's episode.

Steinem moved to New York in her mid-twenties with the hopes of finding a career as a political writer.

To her surprise, serious writing roles for women were few and far between and she was given assignments that didn't quite pique her interest.

"I was assigned things about fashion and food and makeup and babies or – the low point of my life – textured stockings," she said in an early interview.

She had her big break when she wrote a story about going undercover as a Playboy bunny, but it didn't elicit the reaction she had wanted.

"I regretted for many years having done it because it made me 'unserious'," she said at the time.

As she continued to be frustrated by the limitations of being a woman in her career, Steinem got involved in the growing women's movement of the late 1960s.

"I became aware that I could no longer only write about something, I had to also act on it," she said of becoming an activist.

Steinem began traveling the county mobilizing women to demand equal rights. Her work would draw in huge crowds and garnered plenty of media attention as she spoke out for the causes she believed in.

In 1971, Steinem found a way to unite her two passions, writing and activism, by co-founding Ms. magazine. The publication was the first mainstream magazine to focus on women's equality.

A few years later, she helped to organize the 1977 National Women's Conference, which gave gender quality its biggest platform yet. Over 18,000 people attended the event where they discussed issues that are still relevant today.

Steinem, 86, has also worked hard to ensure that Black women's voices are incorporated into our feminist history.

“The women’s movement has always been disproportionately Black women. And it’s very hurtful and frustrating, I think, that it is portrayed differently," she explained at a past event.

Her story has also been told in the pages of her best-selling books and the various shows inspired by her life.

The latter movie, out now, follows Steinem at different stages throughout her eight decades of life.

