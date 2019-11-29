AIDS Activist Elizabeth Glaser Remembered in #SeeHer Story Episode 8 Ahead of World AIDS Day

As World AIDS Day is approaching on Dec. 1, #SeeHer Story is looking back at the life of Elizabeth Glaser — a Hollywood wife and mother who decided to make it her life’s mission to raise awareness about the virus.

The goal of #SeeHer Story, a digital video series from Katie Couric Media and PEOPLE, is to recognize female trailblazers throughout the past 100 years and celebrate how they’ve helped to shape history and culture.

As this year marks the centennial anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote, the series hopes to commemorate such an important time for women in history by recognizing fearless women who have made strides for others to follow in their footsteps.

The series — which is made up of short vignettes created and narrated by Couric — premiered on Oct. 18 and will air weekly on PEOPLE.com and @PeopleTV social handles.

Image zoom Howard Sachs/Consolidated News Pictures/Getty

Glaser was born in New York and later married actor and director Paul Michael Glaser in 1980.

Her story of activism began when the two had their first child, a daughter named Ariel, just a year after their marriage.

While giving birth to Ariel, Elizabeth “hemorrhaged and was transfused with seven pints of blood,” she explained in the video.

Four years later, Elizabeth found out that she had been infected with the AIDS virus through the blood transfusion, and passed it on through her breastmilk to Ariel, who later died at only seven years old.

The couple also had a son, Jake, who was infected with the virus in utero.

RELATED: #SeeHer Story Remembers Wilma Mankiller, First Female Chief of the Cherokee Nation

Image zoom

Following the death of her daughter, Glaser decided to share her story with the world and hoped to educate others, as many people feared and misunderstood the disease.

“The message about AIDS is that this is something we all have to pay attention to, this is something that’s affecting all different parts of society. We can’t keep it off in that corner as we’ve tried to do, to say, ‘This is someone else’s problem,'” she said in the clip.

In 1988, Elizabeth founded the Pediatric AIDS Foundation as a means to make positive change for children and families like hers.

Image zoom Ron Galella Collection via Getty

The nonprofit fought on Capitol Hill, funded research and Elizabeth was even invited to speak at the Democratic National Convention.

“This is not about being a Republican or an Independent or a Democrat. It’s about the future for each and every one of us,” she said during her speech.

The activist passed away at age 47 due to complications from the disease in 1994. Jake, however, is healthy today and continues to work with the organization.

RELATED: Elizabeth Glaser: The Defiant One

Image zoom Ron Galella Collection/Getty

The Pediatric AIDS Foundation now operates in 19 countries and has supported more than 27 million people around the world, thanks to Elizabeth’s efforts that continue to make an impact 25 years after her passing.

#SeeHer Story will also be a regular feature in PEOPLE’s print edition, the weekday morning newsletter Wake-Up Call with Katie Couric, on PeopleTV’s entertainment show PEOPLE Now as well as on PEOPLE Now Weekend.