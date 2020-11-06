SeeHer Story Honors Country Icon Dolly Parton in Episode 20

Dolly Parton has been working 9 to 5 as the queen of country music for more than five decades.

The singer, songwriter and style icon has blazed a trail to become a country superstar her way, and has used her platform to not only produce some of the world's greatest hits but to be a voice for change and kindness.

This week, SeeHer Story celebrates the music mogul and her passion for music and philanthropy.

Parton was the fourth of 12 children born to a poor family in rural Appalachia in 1946.

The singer found her love for music at a young age — she got her first guitar when she was about seven and soon started to write her own songs.

By 10, she was already appearing on local TV and radio.

"I decided early on I loved the music so much, I’m going to going to make it my career and my business," she told Couric in a previous interview.

She made her Grand Ole Opry debut three years later, and by the end of high school, she performed with and became the protégé of country star Porter Wagoner.

By the '70s she had chart-topping singles including "Jolene" and was named the Country Music Association's female singer of the year two years in a row.

Parton, now 74, has won a total of nine Grammys and has been nominated for 49.

She's found success working on the big screen too, starring in films like Straight Talk, Steel Magnolias and Joyful Noise.

Even more, she's a best-selling author; her latest book Songteller hits shelves this month.

In 1986, she opened her own theme park called Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, and continues to expand it.

The artist also founded the Dollywood Foundation, which is dedicated to improving the dropout rate in her hometown. It's since evolved into a book-gifting program that’s mailed more than 100 million books to children around the world.

In April 2004, Parton was named a Living Legend by the Library of Congress for her philanthropic work.

"Of all the things I’ve done in my life, this is one of the most precious things," Parton said of her foundation.

