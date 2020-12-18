SeeHer Story Remembers Legendary Actress Audrey Hepburn in Episode 26

While the legendary Audrey Hepburn is no longer with us, the star's elegance and beauty have been immortalized through such iconic films as Breakfast at Tiffany's and Roman Holiday.

Not only did Hepburn become one of the most beloved actors of all time, but she also had an unparalleled passion for giving back and her work as a humanitarian, which is why SeeHer Story wants to look back at the icon's life in this week's episode.

Born in Belgium in 1929, Hepburn had an early love for ballet. While the actress hoped to advance her practice, her training came to a halt as World War II approached.

By 1939, she was living in the Netherlands, suffering from severe malnutrition and anemia while the country was occupied by Germany.

Following the war, Hepburn moved to London with hopes of continuing her ballet training but was told she was too tall.

In 1953, however, Hepburn got her big break when Hollywood director William Wyler came to England looking for an unknown actress to play a princess opposite Gregory Peck for a film called Roman Holiday.

Hepburn went on to her earn her first Oscar for her performance in the film.

She starred in the movie Sabrina the following year, which kicked off her relationship with designer Hubert de Givenchy, cementing her status as his muse and an eternal fashion icon.

While Marilyn Monroe and Elizabeth Taylor were considered the pinnacle of beauty at the time, Hepburn's unique looks put her in a class of her own.

She went on to star in classics including The Nun's Story, Funny Face and My Fair Lady, but she's perhaps best known for her role as Holly Golightly in Breakfast at Tiffany's.

In 1968, Hepburn took an eight-year hiatus from acting to raise her sons and later began dedicating her time to her humanitarian efforts.

She became a Goodwill Ambassador for UNICEF, the same organization that helped her during World War II.

Hepburn died of cancer in 1993 at age 63. In the year following her death, Hepburn achieved EGOT status, becoming the first person to earn the title posthumously.

"SeeHer Story celebrates the important contributions of bold women from the past 100 years who have changed our country forever,” said Couric in a statement. “We hope recognizing them and telling their stories will not only give them their due but will also inspire the next generation of leaders.”