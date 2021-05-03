The Bachelor season 25 contestant will step into the lead role when the new season of The Bachelorette premieres in June

See 'What All the Buzz Is About' In Katie Thurston's First Bachelorette Promo Photo

Katie Thurston is ready to be the one running the show.

PEOPLE has the exclusive first look at The Bachelorette star's new promo poster from the upcoming 17th season, which shows Thurston rocking a simple white tank top and purple leather shirt while holding the franchise's signature red rose.

"See what all the buzz is about," the poster reads.

The poster comes shortly after the first ad for Thurston's season was released. The short promo aired during the 93rd Academy Awards last month, featuring the marketing manager — who appeared on Matt James' season of The Bachelor — picking away at rose petals in a lilac gown while Selena Gomez's "Ring" played.

"I am who I am, and I want to meet someone who knows who they are," she said in the clip, as she slipped a "BE A KATIE" t-shirt over her dress. "My person's still out there."

Katie Thurston Credit: ABC

"I do it for my mom, who's an essential worker. Or my sister, who is pregnant. Or my nieces and nephews, who are still in school," she said in a video of her heading to a vaccination site. "I do it for my grandparents, my friends, my community. For you. So do your part, get the vaccine. Let's fight this together!"

Thurston became a fan-favorite during James' season for her bold attitude and ability to stand up for other women.

After James broke up with Thurston following their one-on-one date, she said was still optimistic about finding love. "Matt was the first person I was able to be 110 percent myself with and it didn't work out, so that's tough," she said during the Women Tell All special. "But I just have to remain hopeful that my person's still out there."

matt james, katie thurston Katie Thurston and Matt James | Credit: Craig Sjodin via Getty

At After the Final Rose, guest host Emmanuel Acho announced that Thurston would have her chance to find her person as lead of the next season of The Bachelorette — and Bachelor season 25 finalist Michelle Young would take over Bachelorette duties in the fall.

"I'm ready to find love," Thurston said. "I've seen it work before. Why can't it work for me?"