The Accidental Wolf, created by actor and writer Arian Moayed and starring actress Kelli O'Hara, was initially going to be a feature film

Creepy! See the New Trailer for The Accidental Wolf, a New Web Series Being Compared to Homeland

Most TV fans still believe that web series are strictly for high schoolers or YouTube fans, but a hot new crime thriller that you can stream for free off the Internet is hoping to change that.

The Accidental Wolf, created by actor and writer Arian Moayed and starring actress Kelli O’Hara, was initially going to be a feature film, but after the pilot got attention at a TV festival, Moayed thought it would lend itself better as a show, which eventually became a web series.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The premise? O’Hara plays Katie, a rich New York housewife stuck in a bad marriage who gets sucked into a military cover-up and thrilling drama when a foreigner calls her accidentally and begs her to help his pregnant wife.

After Katie hears the foreigner get shot and killed as they’re on the phone, she feels compelled to do anything to help find the stranger’s wife.

“It really ropes you in,” says O’Hara, who admits that it’s the first web series she herself has gotten addicted to. “I don’t have time to watch a lot of shows, but it’s easy to watch something for 10-15 minutes. And you can’t wait to get back into it.”

The first five episodes are already availably to stream, and the last four will be released Monday.

O’Hara, who is usually busy as a Broadway star, says she never expected to do a webs series but believes this one will bring in an older crowd who prefer shows like Homeland.

“Form the beginning, Arian told me he wanted to do something different and I never expected anything less of him,” O’Hara says. “I’m so thankful he invited me to this party and gave me this opportunity.”