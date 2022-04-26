Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Tom Hiddleston and Claire Danes Set Out to Find a Mystical Snake in The Essex Serpent Trailer

There's a snake on the loose in Apple TV+'s latest drama.

The Essex Serpent follows two people — widow Cora Seaborne (Claire Danes) and clergy member William Ransome (Tom Hiddleston) — as their lives change with the presence of a mystical serpent. But the snake, and its recent attacks, may not be a myth at all.

Based on the book of the same name by Sarah Perry, the series will follow tragedy and intrigue as questions about the truth — and its roots — plague the local people.

Apple released the first trailer for the series on Tuesday, and it follows a passionate Cora as she insists on the reality of the snake. "I've done some research," she says.

As someone questions whether she's looking "into a mythical beast," Cora stands by her beliefs as she says: "Not mythical. Real."

Pastor William may have different ideas on what the creature is, though. "The serpent is an invention. A symptom of the times we live in," he says at one point.

Some symptoms of the snake's presence may come from within.

Townspeople are frozen in fear as dark-colored bruises seem to appear on some. They're told to lock their doors as conflict slithers closer, with no answers on who the snake is targeting. It may be sinners, or it may be Cora who has tempted the beast even deeper into Essex.

Reference to the biblical story of Adam and Eve appears from townsfolk. "It was woman that was tempted by the serpent. It was woman that ate the fruit," a passionate man yells.

The pair's views on God and responsibility to worship may cause conflict as well. "I'd rather believe in a creature people have actually seen than an invisible God," Cora says to the pastor and his family over dinner.

Despite William's family — and wife at home — he later admits to having love for Cora, even in the midst of turmoil. But the trailer teases love versus sin — and leaves a question of whether William's feelings are a product of the snake's infestation in his own heart.