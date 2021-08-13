FX released the first glimpse at season 10 of American Horror Story on Friday

See the First Terrifying Trailer for American Horror Story: Double Feature

Fans are finally getting a glimpse into the terrifying world of American Horror Story season 10.

On Friday, FX released the first haunting trailer for the upcoming season, titled Double Feature. The teaser specifically centers around the first half of the two-part story, Part 1: Red Tide.

It features Finn Wittrock as a writer who has relocated with his daughter and his pregnant wife (played by AHS veteran Lily Rabe) to Provincetown, Massachusetts.

The seaside town seems like "the perfect place to work without distraction," Rabe's character notes to her husband as they move into their quaint home. However, the town and its residents start to become far more sinister as time goes on.

Wittrock's character is seen discussing his career with two of the locals, portrayed by Frances Conroy and Evan Peters, who encourage him to keep writing.

American Horror Storycredit fx

"I'm facing some serious writers' block," Wittrock admits, to which Peters replies: "That won't last long, trust me."

As the music takes an ominous turn, the trailer cuts to Wittrock maniacally typing on his laptop. He seems to be on a writing streak, but possibly at the expense of his family, who begin to have strange and terrifying encounters.

"There's nothing more addictive than success. You've tasted it now. You're never going to be able to live without it," Conroy's character says to Wittrock before pulling a gun on him in the next clip.

In one scene, Rabe's character walks through the house with a knife in her hand and watches a monster crash through her window. In another, the camera focuses in on a violin dripping with blood. Rabe's character becomes more concerned for her family as the trailer progresses, telling her husband, "We're not safe here."

"I'm trying to keep this family together under very difficult circumstances," Wittrock insists as the trailer reaches its climax, ending with Rabe screaming as she appears to be giving birth.

A previous teaser for the upcoming season says it will center around "two horrifying stories, one by the sea...the other by the sand."

Red Tide is presumably the story by the sea. FX has not yet revealed details about the plot for part two of the double feature.

In March, showrunner Ryan Murphy gave fans a glimpse into season 10 by sharing a photo of Culkin, 40, and Grossman, 49, wearing fur jackets while standing on a beach.