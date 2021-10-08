In the clip, Addison Montgomery comes to the hospital to assist Dr. Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.) with his latest crop of interns

See the First Look at Kate Walsh's Return to Grey's Anatomy as Dr. Addison Montgomery

Dr. Addison Montgomery is officially back at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital!

On Thursday, Grey's Anatomy fans got their first look at Kate Walsh's return to the ABC medical drama in a sneak peek at next week's episode, titled "Hotter Than Hell." In the clip, Walsh's Addison comes to the hospital to assist Dr. Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.) with his latest crop of interns.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I'm Dr. Addison Montgomery, and you must be the group that's been screwing up the program," she tells the interns.

Of course, it wouldn't be a day at Grey Sloan without a few obstacles to overcome. As Addison is operating on a patient, the air conditioning goes out across the hospital. When Richard comes in to break the news, Addison tells him: "I can handle a little heat."

greys anatomy Credit: abc

However, the heat isn't the only problem. The HVAC system controls the air filtration system in the hospital, meaning the patient needs to be closed as soon as possible to prevent infection, Richard says.

"Find a way to double your speed," Richard insists.

"Find me a set of hands as experienced at microvascular anastomoses of the abdomen," she retorts. She pauses before adding, "Get me Meredith Grey."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Walsh joined the long-running medical drama in the season 1 finale as Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey)'s estranged wife. She stayed on as the neonatal surgeon for several seasons before leading the spinoff series Private Practice, which aired from 2007 to 2013.

Last month, she announced her return for season 18 in a video message on the Grey's Anatomy Twitter page.

"Well, well, well, would you look who it is. That's right, my loves, Dr. Addison Montgomery is coming back to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, and I'm so excited to be home again joining Shonda, Ellen and the rest of the incredible cast," Walsh, 53, said in the video, referring to series creator Shonda Rhimes and star Ellen Pompeo.

Speaking with PEOPLE last week, Pompeo said she was thrilled to reunite with another original cast member for the upcoming episode.

"Kate's so fun!" Pompeo, 51, said of the actress. "She moved to Australia, so I really haven't seen her or hung out with her. I have so much affection and love for the original cast. We all went through something that only we can understand. So it's always just really fun and very emotional, to be honest. When any of the original cast members get together, we always start crying, and we're like, 'Why are we crying?' "