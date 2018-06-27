See the First Footage of RHONY's Colombia 'Boat Ride from Hell' in Scary Midseason Trailer

Their tumultuous trip to Cartegena, Colombia, made headlines in February when a “boat ride from hell” left them “crying out for their lives.”

And now, the first footage of The Real Housewives of New York City‘s disastrous voyage to sea is here, in the all-new midseason trailer.

The clip — which dropped Wednesday — shows Bethenny Frankel, Ramona Singer, Carole Radziwill, Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley and Tinsley Mortimer all screaming for help as waves crash over the boat’s side.

“Why is there a siren?” Frankel, 47, asks, later screaming, “Get on the floor!”

“Where the f— are the life jackets?!” Medley, 53, cries.

Bethenny Frankel, Carole Radziwill and Dorinda Medley Bravo

A source close to production previously told PEOPLE that the women had expected “a sun-soaked cruise on a five-star yacht,” but instead got “old, beaten up and falling apart” boat with “a crew that didn’t know what they were doing.”

Turbulent seas soon caused several people to get sick, the source said. And when the boat’s engine caught on fire, the reality stars were left terrified.

“It was a disaster,” the insider explained. “The vessel was so shaky and the waters so rocky that the women got really sick. Things began flying off the boat. The engine caught on fire. None of the crew spoke English. None of the women felt safe. Carole and Tinsley got sick and were throwing up overboard. The others were all screaming for help. They were all scared out of the minds. They thought they were going to die out there.”

Ramona Singer and Sonja Morgan

Another source close to the cast called it “the boat ride from hell,” telling PEOPLE that the women “survived a horror show” that brought them together in the end.

“They were soaked to the bone, scared s—less and sick by the end,” the source said. “They were crying out for their lives. … They thought it was over. … Any feuds that have been carrying through the season were thrown aside.”

Said a Bravo spokesperson to PEOPLE at the time: “The Real Housewives of New York cast was recently on a boat in South America and encountered turbulent water. Thankfully, everyone is fine and was able to continue their vacation as planned. The safety of our cast and crew is paramount and, to that end, we are doing a full investigation.”

Judging from the RHONY midseason trailer, the “boat ride from hell” isn’t the only rough waters the women encounter during their trip to the South American country.

De Lesseps, 53, butts heads with her longtime ally Medley — the latter poking fun at de Lesseps’ headline-making divorce and arrest for disorderly intoxication, battery on an officer, resisting arrest with violence and threatening a public servant (to all of which she’s pleaded not guilty).

“Don’t you dare talk to me like that. An ex con? You drink some more and get arrested again,” Medley says, pushing a drink in de Lesseps’ face. “Get married again. You’re awful … I stood for you for everything. I almost got arrested for you.”

Radziwill and Frankel also continue their long feud. “I don’t think you really like me,” Frankel says.

“Okay, maybe that’s it,” Radziwill responds.

Perhaps Frankel summed it all up best: “This is the worst vacation ever.”

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo. The three-part Columbia trip begins July 18, with the boat trip episode airing Aug. 1.