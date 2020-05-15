The concert and reunion will stream Wednesday, May 20, beginning at 8 p.m. ET, exclusively on PEOPLE.com , PeopleTV and PEOPLE social platforms ( Facebook and Twitter )

See the Cast of Smash Come Together in Epic Reunion Photo for Bombshell in Concert

The gang's all here!

The stars of Smash have come together virtually for an epic reunion that will air at intermission of the special one-night-only streaming event #BombshellInConcert.

In the first-look image, cast members Debra Messing, Ann Harada, Jack Davenport, Megan Hilty, Katharine McPhee are all seen smiling widely for the group photo as Jaime Cepero, Christian Borle, Andy Mientus and Will Chase wave to fans.

Wesley Taylor, Brian d'Arcy, Jeremy Jordan, Raza Jaffrey, Leslie Odom Jr. and Krysta Rodriguez also look happy to be in the photo alongside moderator Julie Klausner.

The event, announced by The Actors Fund in association with PEOPLE, features the never-seen sold-out live performance of Bombshell in Concert that electrified Broadway at the Minskoff Theater in New York City in 2015.

The concert performance of the show-within-a-show from Smash, as well as the Smash reunion, will stream Wednesday, May 20, beginning at 8 p.m. ET, exclusively on PEOPLE.com, PeopleTV and PEOPLE social platforms, Facebook and Twitter (follow along with the hashtag #BombshellInConcert) and benefit The Actors Fund, which has been helping artists in need amid the coronavirus crisis.

The performance will be introduced by two-time Academy Award winner Renée Zellweger.

Smash — which was a scripted NBC drama series about the creation of Bombshell, a fictional Broadway musical about the life of Marilyn Monroe—was based on an original idea by Steven Spielberg, who also executive produced the series. Smash was created by Theresa Rebeck and concluded in 2013 after two seasons.

During the reunion, the stars will reflect on the hit show, which brought original musical numbers to network television every week.