Jennifer Walters is your average 30-something lawyer ... until she gets angry

See Tatiana Maslany in First She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Trailer: 'I'm Not a Superhero'

Disney+ is introducing its latest superhero in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

In the upcoming series, Tatiana Maslany is Jennifer Walters — a woman who becomes She-Hulk when she gets angry. But she remains a normal 30-something lawyer when she's not.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

While there may be some benefits to tapping into her super strength, the first series trailer shows Jennifer questioning her powers and wishing for some kind of normalcy.

"Being a superhero is a trial by fire. Who's going to protect the world if not people like you?" Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner, who happens to be Jennifer's cousin, asks in a voiceover.

Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk / Bruce Banner and Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer "Jen" Walters/She-Hulk in Marvel Studios' She-Hulk: Attorney At Law Credit: Disney +/Marvel Studios 2022

Early in the trailer, Jennifer is asked to become the face of her law firm's "superhuman law division." She's focused on her normal life, which includes going out with her friends and working hard at her "demanding" job. Yet, it's when her family gets involved that she doesn't have much of a choice.

Bruce notes that Jennifer "didn't ask for this" but encourages her to make the best of her transformative powers. "The transformations are triggered by anger and fear," he tells her as she's locked in a glass enclosure.

"Those are like, the baseline of any woman just existing," she quips back.

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law Credit: Disney +/Marvel Studios 2022

"I just want to be a normal, anonymous lawyer," Jennifer confides in a friend.

But her dreams may be too far gone. Reporters line up outside of Jennifer's house and ask to meet She-Hulk. "Jen, you're a story now," her friend says.

"You could be an Avenger," another friend suggests as Jennifer responds, "Oh, I'm not a superhero. That is for billionaires and narcissists. And adult orphans, for some reason."

The nine-episode series will also feature some friendly Marvel faces, including Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination and Benedict Wong as Wong. Each episode will air weekly.