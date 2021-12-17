Noah Schnapp shared a TikTok video of him and his family learning about his acceptance into the University of Pennsylvania

See Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp and His Family Jump for Joy in His College Acceptance Video

Noah Schnapp is headed to the Ivy League!

On Friday, the 17-year-old Stranger Things star shared a touching video on his TikTok page, showing him opening an acceptance letter from the University of Pennsylvania.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the clip, Schnapp sits in front of a computer — wearing a UPenn sweatshirt, of course — while surrounded by his family. After seeing that he was accepted, they all begin jumping up and down in excitement.

"#UPENN2026 BABY💙❤️," the actor captioned the TikTok.

Schnapp is best known for his role as Will Byers in Netflix's Stranger Things, which is set to have its long-awaited season 4 premiere in summer 2022.

In October, he told PEOPLE that the fourth season is "unexpected, romantic and exhilarating."

"I was with a great group of people and I bonded with everyone a lot and I had a good time," Schnapp said. "I think this season is going to be the best one yet. It's something to be excited about."

"Every season we have different storylines and different people that I get to work with. I think this season, it was the most unexpected,'' he continued. "[There were] certain people I'd never worked with before. It just really opened my eyes and I had such a good time doing it."

Stranger Things features an ensemble cast of characters who battle against mysterious entities from an alternate universe, dubbed the Upside Down. The first three seasons have shattered viewership records for the streaming service and have been met with critical acclaim.

Netflix announced in October that the series had resumed production on season 4 after the COVID-19 pandemic halted filming earlier in the year. The show was a month into production when the pandemic hit the U.S. in March 2020, PEOPLE previously reported.

Co-creator Ross Duffer has also already confirmed that Stranger Things will continue past the upcoming season.