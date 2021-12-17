See Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp and His Family Jump for Joy in His College Acceptance Video
Noah Schnapp shared a TikTok video of him and his family learning about his acceptance into the University of Pennsylvania
Noah Schnapp is headed to the Ivy League!
On Friday, the 17-year-old Stranger Things star shared a touching video on his TikTok page, showing him opening an acceptance letter from the University of Pennsylvania.
In the clip, Schnapp sits in front of a computer — wearing a UPenn sweatshirt, of course — while surrounded by his family. After seeing that he was accepted, they all begin jumping up and down in excitement.
"#UPENN2026 BABY💙❤️," the actor captioned the TikTok.
Schnapp is best known for his role as Will Byers in Netflix's Stranger Things, which is set to have its long-awaited season 4 premiere in summer 2022.
RELATED: Noah Schnapp Reveals Epic Prank Millie Bobby Brown Pulled While Filming Stranger Things Season 4
In October, he told PEOPLE that the fourth season is "unexpected, romantic and exhilarating."
"I was with a great group of people and I bonded with everyone a lot and I had a good time," Schnapp said. "I think this season is going to be the best one yet. It's something to be excited about."
"Every season we have different storylines and different people that I get to work with. I think this season, it was the most unexpected,'' he continued. "[There were] certain people I'd never worked with before. It just really opened my eyes and I had such a good time doing it."
Stranger Things features an ensemble cast of characters who battle against mysterious entities from an alternate universe, dubbed the Upside Down. The first three seasons have shattered viewership records for the streaming service and have been met with critical acclaim.
In addition to Schnapp, season 4 will feature Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair) and Cara Buono (Karen Wheeler).
Netflix announced in October that the series had resumed production on season 4 after the COVID-19 pandemic halted filming earlier in the year. The show was a month into production when the pandemic hit the U.S. in March 2020, PEOPLE previously reported.
Co-creator Ross Duffer has also already confirmed that Stranger Things will continue past the upcoming season.
"We know what the end is, and we know when it is," he told The Hollywood Reporter in August. "[The pandemic] has given us time to look ahead, figure out what is best for the show. Starting to fill that out gave us a better idea of how long we need to tell that story."