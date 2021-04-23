RuPaul's Drag Race: Cory Booker (RuPaul's Cousin!) Makes a Cameo in Season Finale Sneak Peek
Cory Booker visits host RuPaul — his distant cousin — in Friday’s season finale
RuPaul's Drag Race is a family affair!
In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Friday's season finale of the drag competition show, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker makes a cameo to visit his cousin, RuPaul. (The unlikely pair found out they were related after they both appeared on episodes of the PBS series, Finding Your Roots).
"Now, to explain the rules of the Lip Sync Smackdown, please welcome United States Senator — and my cousin — Cory Booker," RuPaul, 60, begins in the new clip, addressing the final four queens: Gottmik, Rosé, Symone and Kandy Muse.
"No, really, we are related," the host adds.
"Thank you cousin RuPaul," Booker, 51, says as he appears on a screen before the contestants. "You all already know the rules so I just want to say thank you. In life we were not born to fit in, we were born to stand out, to make the most out of ourselves and always elevate and enrich the lives of others."
The former presidential candidate then quotes late U.S. Rep. John Lewis: "John Lewis, one of my heroes, said it best: 'Never let anyone, any person or any force, dampen, dim or diminish your light.'"
"Thank god for you, thank god for America and thank god for my cousin RuPaul," he concludes.
"Thank you senator," RuPaul says as Booker closes out.
Moving on to the challenge, he explains, "My queens, on this wheel are each of your faces — I'll spin the wheel and where it stops will determine which queen lip syncs first."
"Well, here we go!" RuPaul tells the group, all anxiously waiting to find out their fate. "Queens, keep your eyes on the wheel."
The season 13 finale of RuPaul's Drag Race airs Friday at 8 p.m. ET on VH1.
