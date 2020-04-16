See Punky Brewster All Grown Up in First Teaser for the 1980s Sitcom Reboot

Punky is back!

The first teaser for the Punky Brewster reboot is out and features Soleil Moon Frye in all of her punky glory, more than 35 years after the original sitcom first aired.

Frye, 43, is reprising her role as the titular character in the sequel series, which will premiere on Peacock, NBC’s new streaming service.

Now all grown up, Frye plays a single mom with three kids, but she maintains her spunk.

“Mom you put on two different shoes,” one child groans in the teaser.

“Haven’t done that in a while! Still works,” Punky replies, heading out the door wearing different colored Converse.

“Raising three kids alone isn’t easy,” Punky later says in the teaser. “It’s helped me rediscover my punky power.”

The original Punky Brewster was a huge hit for kids in the late 1980s, focusing on various real-life issues, such as the “Just Say No” campaign and the Challenger space shuttle disaster.

During its run, it earned two Primetime Emmy nominations and shot Frye into stardom. It was canceled by NBC after two seasons but later revived for two more seasons in syndication.

Cherie Johnson, who played Punky’s best friend, will return to the 10-episode reboot and Quinn Copeland, Lauren Donzis, Oliver De Los Santos and Noah Cottrell also star. Freddie Prinze Jr. guest stars in the pilot as Punky’s ex-husband Travis.

“I am beyond thrilled and honored to be bringing Punky back!” Frye told Entertainment Weekly in a statement in January. “I’m grateful to our NBCUniversal Content Studios and Peacock family and to our incredible team of creators, writers, producers, cast and crew that have put their hearts into this journey every step of the way.”

“It is with great love for the amazing people who were such a pivotal part of creating the Punky magic that I will do my very best to honor their memory as we once again share Punky with the people that love her and a new generation discovering her for the first time,” she said. “To our incredible fans who have stood by us, thank you for believing in me and I will do my best to make you proud. I love you. Punky Power forever!”