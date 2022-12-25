See Photos from Inside the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve Party — Including a Sia Performance!

The event was decked out in red trees, ball pits, and a music star duetting with Kim Kardashian's daughter North West

Published on December 25, 2022
https://www.tiktok.com/@kimandnorth/video/7180943392518556971?is_from_webapp=v1&item_id=7180943392518556971. Kardashian Christmas Party. Kim Kardashian /Tiktok
Photo: Kim Kardashian /Tiktok

The Kardashian-Jenner family got the greatest gift of all this holiday season — a performance from Sia at their annual Christmas Eve party!

During yet another extravagant holiday party from the Kardashian crew and some of their closest pals, Kourtney Kardashian Barker's home in Calabasas was revamped to reel in the season.

It was complete with red Christmas trees, plenty of chocolate goodies, an all-red ball pit for the kids and, yes, a few songs from Sia herself.

North west and sia sing. https://www.instagram.com/kimkardashian/?hl=en. <a href="https://people.com/tag/kim-kardashian/" data-inlink="true">Kim Kardashian</a>/Instagram
Kim Kardashian/Instagram

In videos shared by a few family members, the Australian musician, 47, can be seen singing alongside Kim Kardashian's daughter North West, 9, inside what appears to be a giant make-shift gift box.

During their time performing together, Sia and North sang her song "Snowman," as well as her 2014 hit "Chandelier." Sia was dressed in an all white-ensemble, while North opted for a shiny two-piece suit.

North west and sia sing. https://www.instagram.com/kimkardashian/?hl=en. <a href="https://people.com/tag/kim-kardashian/" data-inlink="true">Kim Kardashian</a>/Instagram
Kim Kardashian/Instagram

As for the rest of the family, fans got a few Instagram Story glimpses into what they wore throughout the night. Khloé Kardashian, 38, rocked a red gown and a diamond necklace, Kim, 42, picked out a sparkly silver dress, and Kylie Jenner, 25, donned a black and gold dress with a touch of lace, which she showed off on Instagram with the caption, "Naughty or nice?"

Kourtney, 43, wore a white gown, which she showed off in a seasonal TikTok, the same platform on which Kim gave followers a glimpse of her and her daughter's looks. In two clips, one of which was soundtracked by PinkPantheress, Kim and North give an even more detailed look at their outfits.

The scenery was just as elaborate as the family's fits. Kourtney's house — transformed into a winter wonderland — even featured a massive ball pit for the kids to play in. To match the trees, every ball was red, with several red balloons hanging from the ceiling. There were also a few white reindeer outside and plenty of Christmas lights.

The event featured a Santa Claus on site, with several toys surrounding him to give out to the kids in attendance, as shown on Travis Barker's Instagram Story. Barker also shared a shot of balloon animals — all of which fit right into the Christmas theme.

North west and sia sing. https://www.instagram.com/kimkardashian/?hl=en. <a href="https://people.com/tag/kim-kardashian/" data-inlink="true">Kim Kardashian</a>/Instagram
Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Perhaps even sweeter than the atmosphere was the candy the Kardashians and their friends got to pick from at the party. Provided by See's Candies in a cart that read, "KardashSEE'San Kandies," the family got to choose from a variety of chocolate goodies to treat their tastebuds.

During the party, Khloé — who shared some photos of some of the Kardashian kids all dressed up — shouted out event planner Mindy Weiss and posed for a selfie with her, calling her a "woman who does it all."

"You guys, I was like the first one here because I was so excited," she said. "... Merry Christmas everyone!"

