Noah Centineo Is a White Claw-Loving, Inexperienced CIA Lawyer in 'The Recruit' 's First Trailer

Noah Centineo has officially been Recruit-ed.

The first trailer for the upcoming Centineo-led and produced action series, The Recruit, is finally here. Fans of the heartthrob will now get a glimpse at his new character Owen Hendricks — the CIA's newest, and youngest, lawyer.

"I'm 24 years old," Owen says in the trailer. "I'm supposed to make mistakes."

Courtesy of Netflix

Though he's only been part of the organization for two days, Owen soon finds himself battling a possible data leak that could release endless files containing classified information.

When a former CIA asset, Max Meladze (Laura Haddock), writes a letter from prison stating she'll expose the CIA if they don't exonerate her for a crime, it's up to Centineo to save the agency's secrets.

Courtesy of Netflix

Owen becomes quickly entangled in the blackmail scheme, interviewing criminals in prison and even finding some outside his door. There's also no shortage of action — and violence — as he seemingly struggles to keep the CIA's data private.

But it's not all kicks and punches. The trailer makes it clear that Owen isn't a seasoned professional. He's new to the job — as well as the workforce — and he'd rather order a White Claw than a martini at any CIA gala.

The Recruit appears to be full of one-liners from Centineo, 26, who carries himself with a bit of sarcasm, even in the most serious of situations. One part of the clip shows him hiding from two men inside a storage unit.

Courtesy of Netfli

"You do know bullets go through metal, right?" one of the men asks while Centineo yells back with an out-of-breath, "Yeah."

From the looks of it, Centineo won't win every encounter, especially with the "entire United Nations" on his trail. At one point, he even gets bound and hooded in the back of a van.

Centineo's Owen may even burn the boundaries between his CIA gig and an apparent attraction to the women he crosses paths with during his investigation.

When asked if there's a problem, Centineo responds, "So many."

Courtesy of Netflix

However, no amount of pressure can get Owen down. "I like to think that I'm good at what I do," Centineo's character says as the trailer ends.

"What you are is lucky," someone else responds.

The Recruit's eight, hour-long episodes will premiere on Dec. 16 on Netflix.