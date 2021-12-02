“Your singing was beautiful, but we’re just trying to get the shot,” the actress said in a clip filmed by an onlooking fan

See Mariska Hargitay Sweetly Ask a Man to Stop Singing for Law & Order: SVU Scene in NYC Park

On Tuesday, a fan recorded the 57-year-old actress politely asking a man in New York City's Washington Square Park to stop singing so she and her costars could film.

The Twitter user who posted the video told Variety that someone in the park had been singing and disrupting the shoot. He refused to stop when approached by SVU crew members, prompting Hargitay to eventually step in.

"Your singing was beautiful, but we're just trying to get the shot," she can be heard saying to the man, who was standing outside of the shot. "Is it okay if you don't sing when we say, 'Action'?"

His response was not audible, but he seemed to be asking Hargitay for a favor in exchange for his momentary silence.

"We'll make a deal," Hargitay said. "I'm happy to do that for you — it's just that we're shooting, so it doesn't work for the scene. Is that okay? I'll get to you, though."

Per the Twitter user, the man left following his interaction with Hargitay but later returned.

SVU showrunner Warren Leight reposted the clip on his own Twitter page, praising his lead star.

"What other #1 on the call sheet could do this?" he wrote. "We all ❤️ @Mariska."

Hargitay has starred as Detective Olivia Benson for all 23 seasons of the long-running crime drama.

Last month, she opened up about her connection with former costar Christopher Meloni, who left SVU in 2011 but returned to the franchise last year for his own spinoff, Law & Order: Organized Crime.

"He knows me pretty well," Hargitay told Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet before the 2021 Glamour Woman of the Year awards ceremony, where Meloni, 60, presented Hargitay with the coveted title.

"So it's very meaningful, especially after the journey we've had these 22 years. The creative journey, the trust, the friendship, he's sort of seen it all," she continued. "You know we've gotten in there, we've gotten dirty. So it's very meaningful for me to have it presented by him."