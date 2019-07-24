Kirsten Dunst and Alexander Skarsgård are going back in back time — and doing it in style!

In this week’s issue of PEOPLE, the 37-year-old actress, who stars as Krystal Stubbs in the upcoming Showtime series On Becoming a God In Central Florida, opens up about her new project, working alongside Skarsgård in the ’90s comedy, balancing motherhood and work, and the fun ’90s style she got to create for her character.

“It was very collaborative,” Dunst, who is also an executive producer on the show, says about creating her character’s style.

“We found Krystal’s look. We decided she definitely wore socks with her boots. The ’90s are so popular and trendy right now that we wanted to steer away from the trends that are happening now in terms of clothing,” she explains. “We didn’t do certain things that people are doing now to make sure it was distinctive. She’s got that country ’90s to her.”

“It was perfect — the hair and makeup,” she says about her classic ’90s wedding look with Skarsgård (who plays Stubbs’ husband, Travis). “The right amount of trash and sass.”

While this isn’t the first project the duo has worked on together (they previously starred in the 2011 drama, Melancholia), the roles were very different this time.

“I asked Alex to do it because I knew how funny he was and he never gets roles where he could be funny,” she says. “I knew that this would be a fun opportunity. It was really fun to work with him. I love working with him. He was sad to leave.”

After welcoming son Ennis with fiancé Jesse Plemons in 2018, Dunst took on the role of Krystal, a decision she says was “the hardest thing” she could’ve done after becoming a mom.

“I basically went for the hardest thing that I could possibly do after having a baby,” she says of playing Krystal. “I was with this role for two to three years. For me, it was just the perfect time frame. I had family and friends to help me.”

New mom Dunst adds that she was also “definitely so much more aware of the babies on set.”

“I remember getting episodes and I would be like, ‘Where’s the baby? We have to have the baby in that scene or this scene. Krystal’s a single mom.’ That became apparent. You can’t forget the baby!” she says.

On Becoming a God In Central Florida premieres Aug. 25 at 10 p.m. ET on Showtime.